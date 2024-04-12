Jackets Fall to Virginia Tech in Game 1

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball was unable to take the first game of the series, falling 11-1 to No. 16 Virginia Tech on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (20-12, 5-8 ACC) fell behind 4-1 early and was unable to capitalize on its opportunities before the 16th-ranked Hokies (23-8, 11-5 ACC) got hot and tacked on six more runs over fifth, sixth and seventh.

Tech used five pitchers on the day with starter RHP Aeden Finateri (4-1) suffering his first loss of the season, having seven runs go against 11 hits in 4.1 innings, despite five strikeouts.

At the plate, Tech was led by Trey Yunger, who finished with two hits. Matthew Ellis scored the Jackets’ lone run on a solo home run in the first inning. John Giesler, Carson Kerce, Payton Green and Ryan Jaros all recorded hits on the night.

Virginia Tech was led by Carson DeMartini’s three-hit, two-RBI night. RHP Brett Renfrow (5-1) got the win, surrendering just one run on seven hits across 6.0 innings pitched.

Georgia Tech will look to even the series on Saturday, April 13 against Virginia Tech. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

