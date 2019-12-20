Jackets Fall to No. 11/12 Texas A&M, 60-48

BOX SCORE (PDF)

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – Lotta-Maj Lahtinen posted 16 points against No. 11/12 Texas A&M in the opening game of the Coqui Classic, but Georgia Tech could not overcome the Aggies, falling 60-48 on Friday evening in Puerto Rico. Tech came out strong in the first quarter, but hit only one field goal in the second frame, allowing Texas A&M to pull away. The loss dropped Tech to 8-2 on the season.

Georgia Tech hit a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter and held Texas A&M without a field goal until the 4:45 mark, but the Aggies staged a comeback in the second quarter to hold a 10-point lead at halftime. The Jackets opened with a 7-1 lead in the first frame and led by as many as seven points following a Lahtinen three-pointer at 4:28, but Texas A&M tied the game at 13-13 with less than a minute to play. Tech closed the quarter with buckets from Jasmine Carson and Lahtinen for a 17-13 lead entering the second frame where Texas A&M held the Jackets to one three-pointer from Lorela Cubaj at 6:49 for the entire quarter. The Aggies outscored the Jackets, 17-3, in the stanza to lead 30-20 at halftime.

Fueled by seven points from Kierra Fletcher and six points from Carson in the third quarter, the Jackets fought off a 13-point deficit and trailed Texas A&M by eight, 45-37, entering the final period. Ciera Johnson and Chennedy Carter reopened a 12-point lead for the Aggies in the beginning of the fourth quarter, before Lahtinen hit a triple and a reverse layup to pull the Jackets within single digits, 53-44, with 5:27 to play. Texas A&M would capitalize on Georgia Tech turnovers in the final minutes to regain a double-digit lead and seal the 60-48 win.

For the game, Tech shot 35.7 percent (20-56) from the floor and was held to one free throw attempt, while Texas A&M shot 44.2 percent (23-52) from the field and connected on 13-of-17 free throws. The Jackets hit seven three-pointers with Carson, Lahtinen and Francesca Pan each hitting two. Tech dominated on the boards in the first quarter, but the Aggies finished the game with a 36-31 advantage on the glass.

Lahtinen led the Jackets with 16 points, followed by Fletcher with 11. Carter led the Aggies with 21 points and Johnson added 15 points.

Georgia Tech concludes play in the Coqui Classic on Saturday facing Rice. Tip is slated for 4 p.m. EST in Mario Morales Coliseum.

