Jackets Fall Short in Game 2 at Notre Dame

Box Score (.pdf)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Georgia Tech baseball was unable to get the bats going as it fell 7-0 to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon at Frank Eck Stadium.

The No. 12 Yellow Jackets (14-12, 11-9 ACC) had just one multi-hit player in Stephen Reid, who went 2-for-4, while Justyn-Henry Malloy and Tres Gonzalez also had doubles on the day. Likewise, the 12th-ranked Fighting Irish (15-5, 14-5 ACC) had two multi-hit hitters with Ryan Cole leading on a 2-for-3, two-RBI homer day.

On the mound, Tech starter RHP Andy Archer (4-3) received the loss after four runs scored in his 5.0 innings of work, while he struck out seven. The Jackets used three relief pitchers with RHP Hugh Chapman and LHP Dalton Smith not allowing an earned run between them.

For Notre Dame, LHP Aiden Tyrell (2-1) went a career-long 6.0 innings before RHP Alex Rao pitched three innings for the save.

Georgia Tech looks to close out the series on Sunday at Notre Dame. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.