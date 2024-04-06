Jackets Fall Late in 3-2 Duel

Box Score (.pdf)

PITTSBURGH – Georgia Tech baseball battled valiantly, both on the mound and in the field, but a ground-rule double in the ninth gave Pitt the 3-2 win on Saturday afternoon at Charles Cost Field.

The Yellow Jackets (18-11, 4-7 ACC) made spectacular plays in the field to back up its pitching, as Trey Yunger climbed the outfield wall for an out, Parker Brosius saved runs on a diving play in right and Tech turned three double plays for the game.

GOT A GUY IN RIGHT TOO!! PARKER BROSIUS WITH THE DIVING SNAG!!@BrosiusParker | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/TDOTrvXJ2f — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) April 6, 2024

LHP Cam Jones got his first start at Georgia Tech, going 4.1 innings and working around seven hits to surrender just two runs. The ball then went to LHP Brett Barfield, who was tremendous, throwing up 1.2 innings of scoreless work before RHP Brett Thomas locked down the next 2.0 innings. Appearing for the second-straight day, RHP Ben King (1-1) took the tough-luck loss, allowing just a walk and the ground-rule double.

At the plate, Tech went up 1-0 on a Matthew Ellis single up the middle to score Yunger in the first, before Carson Kerce slapped one up the middle to score Ellis in the sixth to tie the game at 2-2. Overall, Drew Burress had the lone two-hit day, finishing 2-for-4.

The Panthers (13-14, 3-11 ACC) were led by Ryan Zuckerman, who went 3-for-3. RHP Phil Fox (3-1) received the win, tossing 2.0 hitless to close.

Georgia Tech and Pitt will finish out the series with a rubber game on Sunday, April 7. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ACC Network.

