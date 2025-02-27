Jackets Fall at California, 79-65

BERKELEY, Calif. – A trio of Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech could not overcome a strong shooting California team, falling 79-65 in Haas Pavilion on Thursday evening. The loss dropped Tech to 21-8 overall and 9-8 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

A late first quarter run from the home team allowed the Golden Bears to open a 23-9 lead entering the second quarter. The teams were even in the second period, leaving Cal with a 40-26 halftime advantage. Kara Dunn led the Jackets with 11 points through the first two periods as Tech shot just 32.3 percent from the field to Cal’s 55.2 percent effort.

California maintained a double-digit lead the entire second half. Inés Noguero sparked a 7-2 Tech run midway through the third quarter with a triple, cutting the score to 49-37. It would be the closest Tech would come the remainder of the game.

Three Jackets finished in double-figures led by Dunn’s 18 points. Tonie Morgan followed with 13 points, while Tianna Thompson dropped in 11 points for her second consecutive double-digit outing. Tech hit six three-pointers in the game with three Jackets connecting on two apiece. Overall, Tech shot 41.0 percent from the field.

California was led by Ugonne Onyiah with 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Golden Bears won the rebounding battle, 36-25. Cal finished at a 53.6 percent shooting clip and converted 10-of-12 from the free throw line.

Georgia Tech plays its final regular season game of the 2024-25 campaign on Sunday at Stanford. Tip is slated for 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT in Maples Pavilion and will be broadcast on the CW.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.