Jackets Drop Slugfest at Auburn

Box Score (.pdf)

AUBURN, Ala. – Georgia Tech baseball fell behind 8-0 but climbed back in a wild midweek affair, having the comeback bid fall short, 12-8, at Auburn on Tuesday night at Plainsman Park.

The Yellow Jackets (22-13) scored seven-straight to respond, headlined by a massive grand slam from Matthew Ellis in the fourth, but they would only muster one more run while the Tigers (19-17) grinded out four more runs to keep Tech at bay.

After starter RHP Logan McGuire (2-3) couldn’t get through the first, Tech would look to RHP Michal Kovala and RHP Ben King, who went the next 4.1 combined innings allowing just run apiece. LHP Brett Barfield then went 0.1 innings with one earned run against him before RHP Riley Stanford and RHP Carson Ballard closed the final 2.2 innings.

Cam Jones led the way offensively with a 3-for-4 night, driving in two runs. Drew Burress also went 2-for-3 with a solo home run – his 16th of the season – and scored three times as well. Ellis grand slam was one of his two hits for the day, while Carson Kerce also drove in a run on an infield single.

Auburn was led Cooper Weis, who hit two home runs for four RBI. RHP Hayden Murphy (1-0) received the win, allowing one run in 1.0 innings of work.

Georgia Tech will continue its traveling when it heads to No. 10 Virginia on April 19-21. First pitch on Friday is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

