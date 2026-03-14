Jackets Drop Series Finale at No. 8 Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – No. 3 Georgia Tech baseball couldn’t secure the sweep, falling to No. 8 Clemson by a final score of 13-7 on Sunday afternoon from Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Jackets hit three home runs and led by as many as three runs in the top of the fifth, but an eight-run bottom of the inning spurred 11 unanswered runs from the Tigers (16-4, 1-2 ACC) and the Yellow Jackets (17-3, 4-2 ACC) were unable to recover.

QUICK HITS: TEAM

Tech falls to 17-3, still the best start to a season since 2013 and tied for the best start since 2010.

The Jackets have won each of their first two ACC series for the second straight season.

Tech has scored 254 runs through their first 20 games. It’s the most runs Georgia Tech has recorded after 20 games in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 20 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

The Jackets scoring average now stands at 12.7 runs/game this season. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984.

GT is outscoring its opponents 254-83 through 20 games, that +171 margin is the highest through 20 games in program history.

James Ramsey still holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season.

still holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through this point of the season. The Jackets have recorded 280 hits, a new Power 4 record for the BBCOR era (since 2011) through 20 games.

The Jackets have hit an ACC best 58 doubles this season and are hitting doubles at a 2.9/game rate.

GT hit three home runs today, bringing the season total to 47. Tech has hit multiple home runs in 14 of 20 games this season including 21 in the last six games alone.

Georgia Tech is now outscoring opponents 55-18 in games played away from home this season.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Sophomore Will Baker had a career day at the dish, going went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a solo home run, marking his first career multi-extra-base hit game and tying his career high with three base hits

had a career day at the dish, going went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a solo home run, marking his first career multi-extra-base hit game and tying his career high with three base hits He has accounted for 13 extra-base hits this season, surpassing his previous career high (11) set last season.

He has hit 12 doubles this season, tied for the second most in Division I.

Junior Carson Kerce matched his career high with four RBI, going 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double. He finished a triple shy of the cycle, marking the third time in the last four games that a Yellow Jacket has been one hit shy of hitting for the cycle.

matched his career high with four RBI, going 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double. He finished a triple shy of the cycle, marking the third time in the last four games that a Yellow Jacket has been one hit shy of hitting for the cycle. Kerce connected for his first home run of the season, a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning. He becomes the 12 th Jacket to go yard this season.

Jacket to go yard this season. He has produced RBI in three consecutive games for the first time this season, putting him one shy of the longest streak of his career, set in 2024.

Junior Ryan Zuckerman hit his eighth home run of the season to tie the score at two in the fifth inning. It was the 30 th of his collegiate career.

hit his eighth home run of the season to tie the score at two in the fifth inning. It was the 30 of his collegiate career. Vahn Lackey extended his career best on-base streak to 30 games, going 1-for-4. He flew out to the warning track, bringing his home run streak to a stop at five games.

extended his career best on-base streak to 30 games, going 1-for-4. He flew out to the warning track, bringing his home run streak to a stop at five games. Sophomore Alex Hernandez earned a base hit to extend his on-base streak to 22 games.

earned a base hit to extend his on-base streak to 22 games. Junior Jarren Advincula produced another multi-hit day, his 11th of the season, tied with Lackey for the most on the team.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Sophomore Jackson Blakely made his second career start, pitching 4.1 innings. He would rattle off three scoreless across the 2 nd , 3 rd and 4 th innings but ran into trouble in the bottom of the fifth and, due to inherited runners scoring, would get saddled with his first loss of the year.

made his second career start, pitching 4.1 innings. He would rattle off three scoreless across the 2 , 3 and 4 innings but ran into trouble in the bottom of the fifth and, due to inherited runners scoring, would get saddled with his first loss of the year. Blakely allowed his first earned runs of the season today, in his fourth appearance of the season. He has now pitched 13.1 innings, the third most on the team behind weekend starters Tate McKee and Dylan Loy , and is third on the team in strikeouts, at 19.

and , and is third on the team in strikeouts, at 19. The Jackets would use six different pitchers in the fifth inning, ultimately surrendering eight runs.

Senior Kayden Campbell produced a scoreless seventh inning. It was his fourth straight scoreless outing of the season and improves his ACC numbers to 4.0 innings pitched with a 0.00 ERA.

produced a scoreless seventh inning. It was his fourth straight scoreless outing of the season and improves his ACC numbers to 4.0 innings pitched with a 0.00 ERA. Freshman Charlie Willcox recorded a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless bottom of the eighth for his second straight scoreless outing out of the bullpen.

Up Next

The Jackets continue their longest road trip of the season when they travel to No. 5 Auburn on Tuesday, March 17, for a 7 p.m. ET game against the Tigers. That game will be streamed on SEC Network +

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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