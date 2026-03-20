Jackets Drop Saturday Game Against No. 20 Blue Devils, 6-5

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (17-16, 5-6 ACC) fell in game two of the series against No. 20 Duke (21-10, 7-1 ACC) with a 6-5 result on Saturday afternoon.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tech scored its first run of the day in the bottom of the second off of Leschber’s home run over right field.

Duke was able to get on the board in the top of the fourth as a home run over left field saw one run come across. Later in the fourth inning, Duke would cut Tech’s lead to two runs as the Yellow Jackets chose to take out the runner heading for third.

The Blue Devils took the lead in the top of the fifth with three runs on four hits and one Tech error starting with a home run over right field that scored two runs. A single from left field with one runner on second would prove to be enough for the Blue Devils to take the 5-4 lead.

Tech trailed by two runs heading into the bottom of the sixth after a sacrificed bunt did what it was meant to and advanced Duke’s runner home from third. The Yellow Jackets got that run back in the bottom half of the inning off another Leschber home run this time over left field.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will close out the series against No. 20 Duke with one final game March 22 at Mewborn Field. Sunday’s game can be watched on ACCN.

Purchasing 2026 Tickets

All tickets can be purchased online at https://ramblinwreck.evenue.net/list/SOFTBALL or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX (Hours: M-F, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM).

2026 Softball Group Experiences and Video Board Messages!

Georgia Tech Softball is also offering special experiences for the 2026 softball season, including group postgame photos and special videoboard messages! Click the links below to purchase your experience today!

Click HERE to purchase videoboard messages!

Click HERE to purchase postgame photos!

On field Anthem Buddies experiences, for groups of 10-15 kids, ages 8-14, are also available for the 2026 season! To learn more, email gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu!

Want your special message on the board at Mewborn field for the 2026 season? 2026 video board messages are available for purchase now for $30!

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.