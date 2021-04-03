Jackets Drop Rubber Match to Virginia

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – No. 6 Georgia Tech baseball battled in an absolute nail-biter through seven innings before the game got away as Virginia took the finale 11-4 on Saturday at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

LHP Sam Crawford (2-3) worked a fine start, surrendering just one run on five hits in 5.0 innings as the Yellow Jackets (14-9, 11-7 ACC) were able to scratch three runs off in the sixth, seventh, and eighth, but the Cavaliers (13-14, 6-12 ACC) were able to plate two runs in the eighth and six runs in the ninth to retain the lead.

At the plate, Jake DeLeo and Drew Compton led the way for Tech with three-hit efforts. DeLeo hit his first home run of his career in the seventh inning, while Compton fell a home run shy of the cycle.

UVA also got a fine start by RHP Mike Vasil (4-2), who surrendered two runs on seven hits with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. Leading them at the plate was Zach Gelof, who finished 2-for-6 with three RBI.

Georgia Tech remains home as it hosts USC Upstate on Tuesday, April 6 at Mac Nease Baseball Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

