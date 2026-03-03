Jackets Drop Midweek Game Against Troy, 6-2

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (15-8, 3-0 ACC) dropped its midweek home contest against Troy (13-6, 0-0 SBC), 6-2, on Tuesday night.

QUICK HITS

Sydnie Watts made her sixth start of the season, 9 th appearance of the season, on Tuesday night and struck out four batters across 2.0 innings pitched.

made her sixth start of the season, 9 appearance of the season, on Tuesday night and struck out four batters across 2.0 innings pitched. Kenley Hilleary made her 10 th appearance of the season, eighth relief appearance of the season and struck out one batter in her 1.0 innings pitched.

made her 10 appearance of the season, eighth relief appearance of the season and struck out one batter in her 1.0 innings pitched. Madalyn Johnson relieved Hilleary, making her 14 th appearance of the season. Her fourth relief appearance of the season featured four strikeouts across 4.0 innings of work.

relieved Hilleary, making her 14 appearance of the season. Her fourth relief appearance of the season featured four strikeouts across 4.0 innings of work. Reese Hunter and Gracie King were responsible for Tech’s two runs on Tuesday bringing Hunter to 15 runs and King to six runs this season.

and were responsible for Tech’s two runs on Tuesday bringing Hunter to 15 runs and King to six runs this season. Both Hunter and King also had a piece in Tech’s eight-hit performance against Troy with Hunter leading the team with two hits alongside Emma Simon who recorded two hits. King was one of four Yellow Jackets to record a hit on Tuesday with the other three hits coming from Gracyn Tucker, Holly Medina, and Madi Duffel .

who recorded two hits. King was one of four Yellow Jackets to record a hit on Tuesday with the other three hits coming from and . Hunter’s two hits against the Trojans marked her ninth game of the season recording multiple hits. The catcher sits one multi-hit performance behind Alyssa Willer who leads the team in multi-hit games (10).

who leads the team in multi-hit games (10). Tuesday also saw Hunter record a season high 10 putouts along with her first career triple.

Tucker’s one hit keeps her 11-game hitting streak alive, which is the longest hitting streak of any Yellow Jackets so far this season.

Medina’s one hit extends her safely reached streak to 14 games, setting a new longest reached streak for this season as she surpassed Willer’s 13-game safely reached streak set earlier this season.

Tuesday’s loss was Tech’s first home loss of the season to an unranked team.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tech scored first in the midweek contest after Willer was hit by pitch with the bases loaded, causing all runners to advance including Vukadinovich home from third.

Troy was able to stack six runs on six hits along with one Tech error to force the Yellow Jackets to trail in the third inning. The Trojans saw their first two runs cross off a Tech throwing error. A pair of doubles added a combined three runs to the board while a triple sent in Troy’s final run of the game.

Hunter scored Tech’s final run of the game after advancing home from third on Gracie King’s ground out.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets will take to the road for their first conference road test of the season against Clemson March 6-8.

