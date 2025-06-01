Jackets Drop Elimination Game to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Georgia Tech baseball saw its 2025 season came to a close on Sunday, falling to Ole Miss, 11-9, in front of a capacity crowd at Swayze Field on the campus of Ole Miss. The Yellow Jackets hit four home runs, including two off the bat of Kent Schmidt but couldn’t keep Ole Miss off the board, resulting in a third-place finish in the Oxford Regional.
QUICK HITS: THE TEAM
- Tech finishes with a 41-19 record, the 10th best winning percentage in the Danny Hall era (.683) and the best since 2019.
- Tech pitching struck out nine batters today – The Jacket arms have accounted for at least one strikeout per inning pitched in two-thirds of games this season – 40 of 60 (66.7 %).
- GT pitching finished with a 4.91 team ERA, its lowest in six years (2019 – 4.46).
- The Jacket arms held opponents to 8.84 hits-per-nine innings this year, the lowest mark in over a decade (8.43 in 2014).
- Tech hit three doubles today brining the final season total to 149 – tied for the 5th most in program history and the most since 2006.
- This season, Tech freshman delivered 152 runs, 199 hits, 39 doubles, 5 triples, 38 HR, 161 RBI, 90 walks 12 sac flies, 8 sac hits and 12 stolen bases.
- Head Coach Danny Hall finishes his career with a 1,452-793-1 record including a 1,244-676 record at Tech. He has the 9th most wins of any coach in NCAA history and the most wins in the history of GT baseball.
QUICK HITS: THE BATS
- Sophomore Kent Schmidt hit two home runs – his first-career multi-HR day in college.
- He finishes the season with a team-high .397 batting average, five home runs and 16 doubles despite missing 20 games due to injury.
- He matched his season high with three RBI today, finishing with 43 RBI in his first year in White & Gold
- Sophomore Drew Burress launched a solo home run, his 19th of the year. He finishes his sophomore year with 44 career home runs, the 10th most in program history and 13 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).
- Sophomore Vahn Lackey recorded his 27th multi-hit game of the year, the most on the team, going 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored.
- He finishes with 77 hits, tied with Alex Hernandez for the most on the team and the most of any Power 4 catcher this season.
- Junior Kyle Lodise hit his 16th HR of the season today. He finishes his junior year with 68 hits, 16 HR, 20 doubles and three triples for 61 RBI.
- Sophomore Carson Kerce recorded his 20th double of the season today, making GT the only Power 4 team with three players at 20+ doubles this year: Burress (23), Lodise (20) and Kerce (20).
- Freshman Caleb Daniel recorded three RBI today to bring his season total to 32 – it was his ninth multi-RBI game of the season.
QUICK HITS: THE ARMS
- R-Sophomore Carson Ballard recorded nine straight outs at one point, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing only three hits, three earned runs and three strikeouts.
- He threw 71 pitches, a new season high, after throwing 2.0 innings (29 pitches) in the regional opener against WKU on Friday.
- Freshman Connor Chicoli made his NCAA Tournament debut, recording a pair of strikeouts to earn the final two outs in the bottom of the eighth.
- Senior Mason Patel allowed two earned runs over 1,1 innings to get saddled with the loss. That drops his record to 11-2, the most wins the 13th-most wins in program history for a single season and tied for the most since 2002.
Danny Hall, Drew Burress and Kent Schmidt meet with the media following the 11-9 loss to Ole Miss
