Jackets Down Pitt in Regular Season Finale

THE FLATS – Kierra Fletcher and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen combined for 43 points Sunday afternoon as Georgia Tech concluded its regular season with a 65-60 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over visiting Pittsburgh at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech (14-7, 12-6 ACC) snapped a two-game losing streak and solidified its third place position in the conference standings, the highest regular-season outright finish in program history. The Jackets’ 12 ACC wins also ties the program record, and they earned a double-bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament. The Panthers fell to 5-13 overall, 3-12 in the ACC.

On its Senior Day, the Yellow Jackets held off a feisty Pitt team behind a tremendous performance by senior Kierra Fletcher, who hit 6-of-13 shots from the floor and 8-of-10 from the foul line with six assists. Lahtinen led the Jackets with 22, going 6-of-15 from the floor with three three-point field goals, and 7-of-10 from the line, adding five rebounds. Nerea Hermosa was the third Jacket in double digits with 12, going 6-of-9 from the floor, while freshman guard Loyal McQueen added eight, including a pair of threes.

Tech’s other senior, Lorelaj Cubaj, struggled to score against the Panthers Sunday, but took 17 rebounds and had three assists. Her only field goal was a critical one with 3:58 to go that gave the Jackets a 60-54 lead.