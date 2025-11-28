Jackets Dealt Narrow Loss to St. John’s Friday

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – A resurgent third quarter and three in double-digit scoring figures were not enough for Georgia Tech women’s basketball in a 77-75 defeat at the hands of St. John’s Friday afternoon at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Tech (3-4, 0-0 ACC) was led by 18 points each from Catherine Alben and Talayah Walker in addition to 11 from D’Asia Thomas-Harris. The Red Storm (6-1, 0-0 Big East) got out to a 23-13 start in the first quarter before 45 combined second and third quarter points from Tech saw the Yellow Jackets lead going into the fourth. A final rally from St. John’s proved to be the difference in the fourth.

Erica Moon led Tech with seven assists, setting a new career-high and the most by a Jacket this season. She also led Tech with three steals. Walker made 10 free throws Friday on 14 attempts – setting a new career-best on shots made from the charity stripe. Thomas-Harris made the first three-pointer of her college career, erupting from beyond the arc at a 3-for-5 clip. Alben had a team-high six rebounds.

Tech had 35 bench points to St. John’s 16 and doubled the Red Storm in fast break points (16-8).

FIRST HALF

An and-one play for Brianna Turnage answered a game-opening trey from St. John’s. The Red Storm then went on a scoring run before Walker cut into it with a bucket to cut the deficit to 12-5. A make from the beyond the arc from Thomas-Harris cut got the Jackets within six, 14-8, with under six left in the first. St. John’s went on a 7-0 run but a late push from the Yellow Jackets had the Red Storm up only 23-13 after one.

La’Nya Foster made a bucket to open the second quarter, cutting it to 23-15. The Red Storm collected a few more scores before Thomas-Harris drilled another trey to get it to 34-24. Alben then made a jumper to make it an eight-point game, 34-26, with under three left in the half. Moon added a layup followed by a three-pointer from Alben to place Tech down only five, 38-33. Alben capped off the half with a free throw to make it just a four-point game going into the intermission, 38-34.

Alben led the Yellow Jackets in points (10) and rebounds (4) in the first half. Moon’s three assists were a team-high in the half.

SECOND HALF

A half-opening trey from Thomas-Harris and driving lay from Alben gave Tech its first lead early on in the third, 39-38. St. John’s went on an 8-0 run to retake the lead before a jumper from Moon slashed into it, 45-41. Two more scores from Foster and Ariadna Termis had the Jackets down by just three, 48-45, at the 4:06 media timeout. Another score for the Red Storm got the score to 50-45 but back-to-back scores from Termis and Alben cut it to one, 50-49. Both teams traded scores until Turnage scored a second-chance lay to help give Georgia Tech the lead and a 58-55 lead going into the fourth.

Walker made a free throw for the first points of the fourth to give Tech a 59-55 lead. Tech started on a 4-0 run to open the quarter before the Red Storm finally managed a bucket two-and-a-half minutes into the period, 62-57. St. John’s got within one, 64-63, then Walker made a clutch bucket followed back a pair of free throws from Savannah Samuel, that put Tech ahead 68-63, with five minutes left. The Red Storm then managed to make a trey to even the game at 68. Walker scored another layup to make it 70-68. SJU evened the game at 70 with under three on the clock and retook the lead on free throws, 72-70, at the 2:40 mark. A Red Storm trey and three Walker free throws sent the game to 75-73 with under a minute left. St. John’s held on to take the 77-75 result.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets square off against the Florida Gators for game two of the Cayman Islands Classic Saturday, Nov. 29. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on FloCollege inside John Gray Gymnasium.

Georgia Tech is back inside McCamish Pavilion Monday, Dec. 8 for a 7 p.m. clash with Norfolk State. Fans can purchase tickets here.

