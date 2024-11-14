Jackets Cruise Past West Georgia, 88-53

THE FLATS – Five Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures as Georgia Tech upended West Georgia, 88-53, in a Thursday night matchup inside McCamish Pavilion. For the third-straight game, freshman Dani Carnegie led Tech with a team-high 15 points.

A pair of free throws from Tonie Morgan to close the first quarter opened a permanent double-digit lead for Georgia Tech, capping the frame with a 19-8 edge. A Kara Dunn bucket midway through the second expanded Tech’s lead to 20-plus as the Yellow Jackets led by as many as 21 points in the first half multiple times. Zoesha Smith paced the Jackets in the opening 20 minutes with 10 points and six rebounds before Tech continued to push the pace in the second half. Inés Noguero connected on a triple with three minutes left in the game to hand the Jackets their largest lead of the evening, setting up an 86-47 tally.

Carnegie chipped in 15 points in the win to lead the way offensively, while Smith finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kayla Blackshear just missed a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds as Dunn and Morgan completed Tech’s players in double-figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Jackets won the battle on the glass, 44-32, paced by Blackshear’s nine.

For the game, Tech shot 46.6 percent (34-73) from the floor and converted 13-of-16 free throw attempts for an 81.3 percent efficiency. The Jackets dominated in the paint, outscoring the Wolves, 42-24, and converted 24 UWG miscues into 27 points.

Grace O’Gara led UWG with 15 points as the Wolves were held to a 34.6 percent shooting clip. Destiny Jones added 12 points, while K’Nari Holliday pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

Georgia Tech returns to action for the 47th edition of ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’ on the hardwood, welcoming Georgia on Sunday, Nov. 17. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network.