Jackets Close Week One of Official Practice

Georgia Tech women’s basketball officially opened practice for the 2020-21 season last Wednesday, Oct. 14. The team ended the first practice with an extra surprise with the unveiling of the new locker room renovation. Catch up on all the action of the first week through social media content below.

The Yellow Jackets return a core of letterwinners from last season, while adding six newcomers to the roster.

