Jackets Close Week One of Official Practice

Georgia Tech women’s basketball officially opened practice for the 2020-21 season last Wednesday, Oct. 14. The team ended the first practice with an extra surprise with the unveiling of the new locker room renovation. Catch up on all the action of the first week through social media content below.

The Yellow Jackets return a core of letterwinners from last season, while adding six newcomers to the roster.

Follow @GTWBB on Twitter and Instagram for all the action.

Puttin' in that WORK!!!! 🏀🐝🎥💪 pic.twitter.com/P8amayz5e0 — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) October 20, 2020

Saturday Snapshots 📸🐝🏀 pic.twitter.com/84nTsCSgMQ — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) October 17, 2020

GOOD beginnings make for GOOD endings…. 🏀🐝🎥 pic.twitter.com/UDEPtW8qSo — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) October 15, 2020

We CANNOT let this day end without thanking all the donors, @DPRConstruction , administrators and everybody else who had a hand in our locker renovations! For more on our post practice reveal ➡️https://t.co/1pcWxBPka1 pic.twitter.com/QRBPjsSQtA — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) October 14, 2020

It was awesome to be there to witness our @GTWBB student-athletes walking in to their new locker room for the first time. THANK YOU to all of the generous donors to AI2020, led by Steve and Judy Zelnak, that made it possible. #TogetherWeSwarm https://t.co/G0J1Ug0Dd4 — Todd Stansbury (@GTToddStansbury) October 14, 2020

First Day Flicks 📸🏀🐝 pic.twitter.com/2v0a9vwfyP — Georgia Tech Women's Basketball (@GTWBB) October 14, 2020