Georgia Tech women’s basketball held its first official practice of the 2020-21 season on Wednesday, Oct. 14, in McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets will look to continue momentum from the 2019-20 season under second-year head coach Nell Fortner. Tech capped last season with a 20-11 overall record and a 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference mark, the best league record since the 2011-12 season.