Jackets Clips Golden Eagles in 11-2 Midweek

THE FLATS – No. 29 Georgia Tech baseball caught fire at the plate, amassing 10 hits en route to a 11-2 victory over Tennessee Tech at Russ Chandler Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 29th-ranked Yellow Jackets (8-4) were led by three multi-hit batters on the night as Cameron Turley, who finished 2-for-3 for two RBI, led the way. Michael Guldberg continued to rake with 2-for-3, double RBI, while freshman Stephen Reid had an RBI off a 2-for-4 day.

Luke Waddell also hit his first home run of the season on a two-RBI blast to right center before a groundout RBI, while freshman Drew Compton mashed a three-RBI triple.

On the mound, Tech freshman RHP Jackson Finley got his first collegiate start and allowed just one run, two hits over 3.0 innings, while striking out five. Freshman LHP Josiah Siegel (1-0) got his first decision win as he went 1.1 no-hit innings with two strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles (3-8) were led by two solo home runs by Will Long and Theo Bryant, while RHP Christian Herberholz (0-3) received the loss, allowing two runs on three hits in the second inning.

Georgia Tech returns on Wednesday for its second midweek at Georgia State in Panthersville, Ga. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Postgame Notes:

Freshman RHP Jackson Finley made his first collegiate start on Tuesday.

made his first collegiate start on Tuesday. Senior INF/RHP Austin Wilhite also made his first collegiate appearance on Tuesday. He struck out two and allowed one hit in 1.0 inning.

also made his first collegiate appearance on Tuesday. He struck out two and allowed one hit in 1.0 inning. Guldberg struck out for the first time this season. Entering Tuesday, he was one of just three players in Division I and the last Power 5 player to not strike out.

RHP Hugh Chapman also struck out four in his 1.2 innings.

Multimedia:

Postgame Press Conference (Head coach Danny Hall and Cameron Turley)