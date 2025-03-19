Jackets Celebrated at Peach of an Athlete Banquet

Each year, the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America honor student-athletes from the state of Georgia or a college or university in Georgia, who have distinguished themselves by their character, scholastic achievement, academic excellence and community service – characteristics taught every day in the Scouting program. Every year, 10 collegiate student-athletes are recognized as nominees for the award with two receiving the highest honor of Top Female Athlete and Top Male Athlete.

At the 41st annual banquet held at Truist Park, Turner was recognized amongst the eight amateur collegiate honorees, while Scissum received the Top Male Athlete Award, the highest honor given.

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia Tech’s Will Scissum (football) and Isabella Turner (cross country/track and field) were recognized for their achievements on the playing surface and in the community on Tuesday night, being named 2025 Peach of an Athlete Role Models. The distinguished honors are given by the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America.

A native of Marietta, Ga., Scissum was voted a team captain in 2024, recognizing his impact leadership and valued role as a member of the football team. A devoted leader in the community, Scissum was named one of Georgia Tech’s ACC Top Six for Service award recipients in 2024 for his efforts. The redshirt-senior has been a continued participant in Uplifting Experiences, organizing and executing “Lift for Life” fundraisers and an attendee of the Leadership Development Conference, serving as a panelist on multiple occasions. Scissum has committed hundreds of hours to community work, which also includes projects with Salvation Army, St. Jude’s Hospital, Hands on Atlanta, Atlanta Humane Society and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, to name a few. Scissum earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in December 2023 and has continued his graduate studies in the same field.

Turner has been a steady contributor to Georgia Tech’s cross country and track and field teams, while being a servant leader on the campus and in the community. The Medford, N.J., native is a four-time member of the Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Honor Roll (2020-24) and repeat Dean’s List honoree. She was also the recipient of the Zetroz Systems STEM Scholarship and Possible Women’s Scholarship in 2022. Having faced adversity in overcoming injuries, Turner has been a leader and mentor on the track and field team, but has also devoted time to serving her community through initiatives including the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive, Frontline and the Atlanta Beltline Project. Turner has taken part in service trips including the ACC Unity Tour in July 2023 and Fellowship of Christian Athlets Brazil, helping run a sports camp for youth.

Georgia Tech was well represented at the Peach of an Athlete banquet on Tuesday as alum, Michael Anderson, was the recipient of the prestigious Bobby Jones Award. Each year, the Atlanta Area Council, Scouting America presents the award to an individual whose life and career exemplify the same enduring values of Bobby Jones – outstanding character, in victory and adversity. Past recipients of the award include George Bush, Andrew Young, Dan Reeves, Sam Nunn, Ted Turner, Billy Payne and Hank Aaron.

Anderson starred as a track and field student-athlete at Georgia Tech from 1976-79, setting school records in the high hurdles, intermediate hurdles and mile relay. After graduating from Georgia Tech with a degree in industrial engineering, Anderson enjoyed a prolific professional career, serving as senior vice president at Georgia Power and president/CEO of Georgia Power Foundation Inc. and Southern Company Charitable Foundation. In 2023, Georgia Tech officially dedicated the day-to-day home of Tech cross country/track and field, and state-of-the-art facility, the Michael K. Anderson Building.

About Peach of an Athlete Award

For over 30 years, the Peach of an Athlete Awards Banquet honors athletes and community leaders that hold the same values as Scouting and benefits the programs of Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America. The Scouting organization takes great pride in recognizing those who serve as good “Role Models for Youth.”

