Jackets Breeze Past Wolfpack for First ACC Series Sweep of the Season

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (15-9, 4-2) claimed its ACC series win of the season after completing its sweep of NC State (15-10, 0-3) with an 11-3 five-inning finish on Sunday afternoon at Mewborn Field.

QUICK HITS

Hunter slammed her first home run of the season in the fourth inning of game three against NC State, making her the eighth Jacket with at least one home run this season.

The catcher finished the series against NC State with a combined seven at bats, two runs, five hits, one home run, five RBI, and eight total bases alongside a .714 batting average, 1.143 slugging percentage, .714 on base percentage and a 1.000 fielding percentage.

Hunter’s team high three RBI on Sunday mark her second multi-RBI game of the season while Addison Leschber’s two RBI mark her fourth of the season.

Sophia Voyles now holds a 2-0 record in ACC play, alongside an overall 5-2 record, after recording five strikeouts against 16 batters faced across 3.0 innings.

Tech’s offense continues to thrive in ACC play with Eliana Gottlieb (.526), Alyssa Willer (.600), Gracyn Tucker (.632), and Hunter (.889) all batting above .500 against conference opponents.

Tucker’s two-hit performance Sunday went down as her fourth multi-hit game this season while Hunter’s two hits put her at three multi-hit games.

Willer holds the Jackets’ current longest reached base streak of five games, her longest of the season and Tech’s sixth longest this season.

The Yellow Jackets have now won four games this season scoring 10 or more runs (12-8 vs. SIU; 15-1 vs. Bradley; 15-0 vs. Dayton; 11-3 vs. NC State).

Sunday’s 11-3 win was the Yellow Jackets’ 10th straight win over the Wolfpack, their seventh consecutive win against NC State at Mewborn Field.

The 2025 season series sweep of NC State marks the 12th time the Yellow Jackets have taken the three-game series against the Wolfpack and the eighth series sweep.

Tech is one of ACC four schools to sweep conference opponents this week (Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Cal, Stanford).

HOW IT HAPPENED

Voyles’ ninth start of the season began with two strikeouts in the first inning before recording all three strikeouts in the second inning with one member of the Wolfpack looking and two swinging.

The Yellow Jackets struck first as a single from Willer and a double to left center from Connelly sent Gottlieb running home.

NC State took the lead in the top of the third as the Wolfpack hit a three-run home run over the center field wall.

Georgia Tech not only reclaimed in the lead but did so in a major way as the Jackets scored six runs off four hits and one error, in the bottom of the third making the game 7-3. Connelly kick started Tech’s offense as she brought the game within one run after scoring off Tucker’s single to left field. The run forced NC State to change pitchers in hope if shutting down the Yellow Jackets.

Despite NC State getting the next Tech batter out looking, the Jackets tied the game 3-3 with pinch runner Edgmon coming home off a single down the left field line by Hunter.

With the bases loaded, Paige Vukadinovich was walked, advancing Emma Simon to second, Hunter to third, and Tucker home for her first run of the day.

Hunter came home shortly after with a single sent through the left side by Gottlieb off the first pitch of her at bat.

Simon joined Connelly, Edgmon, Tucker, and Hunter in the run club, coming home with the help of a sacrificed fly to right field from Willer.

Vukadinovich capped Tech’s third inning scoring with one final run scored off of an NC State passed ball.

Norton relieved Voyles to begin the fourth inning and pitched the remaining 2.0 innings, holding the Wolfpack to their previously scored three runs.

A Leschber single through the right side scored not one but two runs for Tech with Edgmon coming home from third and Tucker coming home from second.

Hunter put Tech over the top for the five-inning finish as she came home off a home run to left center and brought Leschber with her.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball will host No. 17 Auburn on Wednesday at 6 pm before heading out west for its first ACC series on the road against Cal March 14-16.

