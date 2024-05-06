Jackets Begin Homestand vs. Auburn

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (28-17) vs. AUBURN TIGERS (22-24)
May 6, 2024 • 7 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park)
Tuesday
TV: ACC Network | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Roddy Jones
Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
TOP STORYLINES
• Georgia Tech baseball continues its push to the end of the regular season on Tuesday, May 7 as it hosts longtime SEC foe Auburn at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
• Auburn is Tech’s second-most common opponent as the Jackets and Tigers have squared off 246 times dating back to 1897 with Auburn holding a 127-113-5 lead.
• Tech’s remaining schedule is rated as the toughest in the ACC and fourth-toughest in all of Division I as its remaining opponents have a combined .712 winning percentage (337-136).
• Tech has already beaten then-No. 16 Virginia Tech and No. 10 Virginia, while it took one game against then-No. 4 Clemson, but still has No. 9 Duke and No. 8 Florida State to go.
• Tech currently holds 13 wins against Quad 1 and 2 teams with only Clemson, Virginia, North Carolina and Duke having more among ACC teams .500 in the league.
• Freshman phenom Drew Burress continues to lead the pack, hitting a team-best .368 for the season (.370 in ACC play) with 14 doubles and 20 home runs, breaking the program’s freshman record vs. Miami.
• Burress’ sights now turn to the single-season GT record of 26 (Kevin Parada, 2022) and the ACC/NCAA freshman record of 27 (Tommy White, NC State).
• Burress still leads ACC freshmen in a whopping eight categories and leads all freshmen nationally in four.
• Tech hit nine home runs against then-No. 4 Clemson last weekend, but none more important than Mike Becchetti’s go-ahead, two-run homer in the top of the ninth.
• Becchetti is hitting .305 on the season, including .469 in his last 10 games.
• Camron Hill gets the start for Tech on Tuesday a week after he had a career night against KSU, going 5.0 inning with one run on two hits and eight strikeouts.
