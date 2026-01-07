Jackets Announce 2026 Open Practice

The Yellow Jackets are set to train as a team from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Mewborn Field before fans can join the group on field to play catch. This event will be fans first glimpse of the 2026 squad before opening day, Feb. 5 at the Buzz Classic. In order to participate in the post-practice catch on the field, please preregister by filling out the signup form and waiver above. Post-practice catch on the field will be capped at 30 preregistered fans, and signing up does not guarantee participation.

THE FLATS – With the 2026 softball season quickly approaching, Georgia Tech softball is excited to welcome fans to Shirley Clements Mewborn Field for an open practice on Sunday, Feb 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Come out to watch practice, followed by an opportunity to play catch on the field, weather permitting. Admission to the event is free, and free parking will be available in the McCamish lot.

A Glance at 2026

Tech’s 2026 schedule includes matches against top-ranked contenders from 2025 including No. 7 Florida, No. 9 Florida State, No. 11 Clemson, No. 14 Alabama, No. 17 Georgia, No. 20 Virginia Tech, No. 21 Duke, and No. 23 Mississippi State. The Jackets will take on participants from the 2025 NCAA Tournament including six from the Regional round, one from the Super Regional round, and two from the Women’s College World Series.

TICKETS

Chairback season tickets in Mewborn Field are $100 per ticket.

Purchasing Season Tickets

Purchase your season tickets through your ticket account found at www.ramblinwreck.com/myaccount or by calling the Georgia Tech Ticket Office at 888.TECH.TIX. If you need assistance, the Georgia Tech Ticket Office is open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Return of the Jackets

Tech softball is set to return a core group for the 2026 season including infielders Gracyn Tucker and Addison Leschber along with outfielders Alyssa Willer and Paige Vukadinovich. In the circle, Tech fans can anticipate seeing the return of Makayla Coffield and Sydnie Watts as well as Reese Hunter behind the plate. The Jackets return to play following the 2025 season where Tech had three top-25 wins, including its first top-15 win since 2012, and punched its ticket to the NCAA Regionals for the first time since 2022. Ahead of the 2026 season, Tech softball has added nine freshman and four transfers, two from JMU, one from Kennesaw State, and even one from ACC opponent Cal.

Head coach Aileen Morales returns for her ninth season on The Flats in 2025-2026 as assistant coaches Erin Dixson returns for her third season overseeing the pitching staff and Deven Boland resumes his assistant coach position, focusing on the Jackets’ hitting. Assistant coach Megan Hill returns for her second season serving as the program’s outfield coach and point of contact for recruiting, as does Mya Knuteson, who assumes the role of Director of Operations for the Yellow Jackets.

Clear Bag Policy

Tech fans should anticipate seeing the clear bag policy return for the 2026 season. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

