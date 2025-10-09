Inside The Chart: Seeing The Light

Seeing The Light: A rash of injuries tested his resolve. But a full-strength E.J. Lightsey is finally flashing the talent he always knew he had. Inside The Chart | By Andy Demetra (The Voice of the Yellow Jackets) The smile on E.J. Lightsey’s face is broad, pearly and completely at odds with the malice he inflicts as a 6-foot-2, 235-pound linebacker. It’s also completely understandable these days. “I know that everybody’s story is different. Everybody is on their own time,” the redshirt junior said. Maybe this was his destiny all along. Fully healthy, enjoying a career year, contributing to an undefeated record and Georgia Tech’s highest national ranking since 2014. Not the destiny that seemed inescapable for most of his career, when one injury after another tested his patience and left his potential untapped. Instead, the Fitzgerald, Ga., native has helped power Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC) to the top of the ACC standings and back into the national spotlight. No Yellow Jacket player takes that rise for granted. Perhaps none more than Lightsey, as that incandescent smile shows. “To finally be getting that time back and show what I can do and reach my full potential, it’s been great for me,” he said. Through five games, Lightsey’s 25 tackles rank second on the team behind fellow linebacker Kyle Efford. That already equals the number of tackles he had in his first three seasons combined. He recorded a season-best 10 in the Jackets’ win over No. 12 Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. “Each game, you see it’s coming along. It’s clicking for him. I’m proud of him – but I’m pushing him every day,” said Georgia Tech linebackers coach Darius Eubanks. “It felt great knowing I played a big part in that victory,” Lightsey said of his performance against Clemson. “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve been waiting on it, and I finally had the chance.”

VIDEO: E.J. Lightsey and Buzz reveal Georgia Tech's uniforms for Saturday's game vs. Virginia Tech

That chance seemed all but certain coming out of Fitzgerald High School three hours south of Atlanta, where Lightsey won Class 2A Defensive Player of the Year honors and led his team to a state championship as a senior. He originally signed with Georgia – he refers to them simply as “my last school” or “my old school” – but missed his first summer with a cartilage injury in his right knee. He appeared in four games in 2022 to preserve his redshirt, but a week before the 2023 season opener, he injured his right shoulder in a practice collision. Lightsey was on track to return when injury struck again. “It’s probably the second day I’m back. Groin. I sit out for the season,” he said. Lightsey transferred to Georgia Tech after the season and tried gutting it out with his new teammates, but the injury still lingered. He underwent surgery and missed the spring, but returned for Tech’s season opening win over Florida State. A week later, Lightsey pulled his left hamstring on a kick return in the Yellow Jackets’ home opener against Georgia State. The injury cost him the next four games. The dull lights of a trainer’s room would once again take precedence over the stadium lights of Bobby Dodd Stadium. During one of his previous rehab stints, Lightsey got a tattoo of playing cards on his forearm with the words “Bet On Me” scrawled underneath. For a while, the ink read more like irony than affirmation. Few players, it seemed, had been dealt more bad hands than him. “That’s when I kind of got low a little bit, but having that right support system is what kept me grinding,” Lightsey recalled. “People were still supporting me, still telling me [to] stay level-headed. Keep the faith and you’ll finally get your chance.” Hamstring healed, he finally started to flash his talent over the final month of the regular season. Lightsey earned his first career start against No. 4 Miami and responded with a career-high six tackles in an upset win over the Hurricanes. He followed it up by catching a deflected pop pass and racing in for a 21-yard touchdown in Tech’s 30-29 win over NC State.

VIDEO: E.J. Lightsey's 21-yard INT return for TD vs. NC State - 2025 (ACC Digital Network)