Inside The Chart: Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina

By Andy Demetra | Voice of the Yellow Jackets Cassell Coliseum remains a cursed place for Georgia Tech, but don’t pin the Yellow Jackets’ latest loss to Virginia Tech on shabby defense. They may have moved to 2-13 all-time in Blacksburg after a furious rally fell short in the final seconds Tuesday. But Georgia Tech (11-10, 2-6 ACC) limited the Hokies to 33.8% field goal shooting, their lowest percentage in series history at Cassell Coliseum. It can be hard to gain inertia coming out of a loss, but that defensive performance – “elite,” in the words of Damon Stoudamire – comes at an opportune time for Tech, which now faces one of the more potent teams in the ACC in No. 16 North Carolina (16-4, 4-3 ACC) at McCamish Pavilion. The Tar Heels lead the ACC in scoring in conference play and rank second nationally in offensive efficiency since January 3. Can a White Out crowd be enough to subdue a white-hot offensive team in Atlanta? Enjoy the top notes from my chart as the Yellow Jackets look for a signature win over the Tar Heels (2:00 p.m. ET, Georgia Tech Sports Network). (P.S. When Georgia Tech upset a ranked North Carolina team at McCamish Pavilion two years ago, that also followed a road loss to Virginia Tech.)

North Carolina has had its enigmatic moments, going 1-3 in ACC road games this year, though the Tar Heels delivered a statement last Saturday when they overcame a 16-point deficit to snap No. 14 Virginia’s 10-0 record at John Paul Jones Arena. Once an area of weakness, UNC now boasts one of the more talented frontcourt tandems in the country in 6-10 freshman Caleb Wilson (19.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg) and 7-0 Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar (16.6 ppg, 8.8 rpg). An Atlanta native, Wilson is an explosive athlete who prowls at the foul line and long posts, where he’s a dynamic second leaper and a predator attacking the baseline. Veesaar gives the Tar Heels an inside-out threat with his screening, passing and three-point ability (team-high 47.3% 3pt.%). In the backcourt, veteran Seth Trimble (14.2 ppg) is a physical, right-handed, straight line driver who led North Carolina with 19 points in a win over Tech last season. The Tar Heels have also inserted freshman Derek Dixon into the starting lineup at point guard, which seems to have revved up their ball movement and pacing – Carolina has outscored its last three opponents 34-12 in fast break points. Among the keys for Saturday: Don’t allow transition and early offense looks, deny offensive rebounds, and force North Carolina into its second and third action in the halfcourt. Also, while it may merit a “different years, different players” disclaimer, consider this. Last year, Georgia Tech held North Carolina to its lowest efficiency rating of the season. The year before, Tech held UNC to its third-lowest rating of the season. UNC – Points Per Possession vs. Georgia Tech

Year PPP Season Rank

2024-25 0.89 Lowest

2023-24 0.99 Third Lowest

Jaeden Mustaf recorded his second double-double of the season at Virginia Tech. (photo by Grayson Rosen) Jaeden Mustaf recorded his second double-double of the season Tuesday, posting a career-high 11 rebounds and an ACC career-high 16 points against Virginia Tech. The sophomore comes in to Saturday’s matchup with a somewhat fractured family tree – his Dad’s family is originally from Whiteville, N.C., and one of his aunts has worked as an usher at the Smith Center since the 1980’s. Every team has different size, strengths and schemes. But keep this in mind: North Carolina ranks 26th in the nation in field goal percentage defense (39.9%). Georgia Tech has faced two teams this year that rank higher. The Yellow Jackets shot 57.9% and 53.7% in those games, their highest and third-highest shooting percentages of the season. FG% Defense NCAA Rank Team FG% def. Georgia Tech FG%

9. Duke 38.8% 53.7%

10. Marist 39.2% 57.9%