In-State Showdown Closes Homestand Wednesday

Georgia Tech (2-2, 0-0 ACC) vs. West Georgia (2-1, 0-0 Atlantic Sun)

THE FLATS – The final outing of a five-game homestand pits Georgia Tech women’s basketball against in-state foe West Georgia Wednesday night inside McCamish Pavilion.

First-year head coach Karen Blair’s squad is staring down the third game in less than a week after routing Charleston Southern Thursday, 87-40, and dropping a tough game to Jacksonville, 69-64, Sunday.

Talayah Walker recorded her third game this season with a double-digit scoring total (15) Sunday. She was joined by Brianna Turnage who brought in 10 points and finished one board shy of her second-career double-double. Inés Noguero led the team with 10 rebounds Sunday, just the third time in her career seeing double figures in that category.

West Georgia enters Wednesday on five days of rest after winning its second-straight game Thursday against Alabama State, 64-61. The Wolves defeated Gardner-Webb, 91-68, earlier in the month after losing on the road to Oregon, 100-59.

SERIES HISTORY

Wednesday is the seventh all-time meeting between the Yellow Jackets and Wolves, and the second in as many seasons. Tech won last season’s meeting, 88-53, which was the first in the series since January 1985. Georgia Tech has won each of the last three games against UWG.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

3 – Georgia Tech is one of just three teams to be top 14 nationally in both defensive rebounds per game (35.5 – 2nd) and field goal defense (30.0 – 14th), joining Iowa and South Carolina.

7 – Wednesday marks the seventh all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and West Georgia, and just the second since 1985.

10.8 – Brianna Turnage’s 10.8 rebounds per game leads the squad. She has collected at least 10 rebounds in all but one game this season, where she finished with nine.

14.8 – Talayah Walker leads the Jackets with 14.8 points per game this season.

64 – Georgia Tech has a +64 total rebounding margin this season, tallying 194 boards in four games.

70 – Georgia Tech is outscoring teams 70-38 in the first quarter this season.