I-75 Tournament Begins With Back-to-Back Tech Wins

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (8-6) began the I-75 Tournament on a high note after downing the College of Charleston (7-5) in its largest shutout win since 2015 before going on to beat Georgia State (5-6) 5-2 to cap the day.
QUICK HITS
- Tech softball began the day seeing eight Yellow Jackets record runs, six Yellow Jackets record multiple runs, in the 16-0 win against the College of Charleston. The team was led by Gracyn Tucker and Raegan Wall, both of which recorded three runs respectively.
- Hitting wise Tech recorded a season-high 17 hits via eight different Jackets including Tucker who led the team with a career high four hits. In game one, Tucker saw her second most RBI this season (5) and her second most total bases this season (7).
- Tucker tied the Georgia Tech softball program record for doubles in a single game with three against Charleston. She becomes the fourth Yellow Jacket to do so since 1994 and the first to do so since Katie Krzus in the 2019 season against Virginia Tech.
- Game one saw a career high three hits for Emma Simon
- The Yellow Jackets’ game one performance against the College of Charleston included Tech’s best batting average of the season (.607).
- Madalyn Johnson made her fifth start of the season and went on to record her second most strikeouts of the season (6) against 11 batters across 3.0 innings pitched. The solid performance was enough to earn the sophomore her third win of the season.
- Thursday’s shutout was the third of the season for Tech and the second of the season that Johnson has had a hand in.
- Charlotte Smith saw not only her first collegiate appearance but also the first strikeout of her career as she retired one batter across 1.2 innings pitched and surrendered no runs or hits.
- Katie Cunane saw her second appearance of the season and faced three batters across 0.1 innings pitched.
- Addison Leschber recorded her third home run of the season against Georgia State as did Reese Hunter. Leschber and Hunter make up two of Tech’s seven home run hitters while also being two of six players to have recorded multiple home runs so far this season.
- Game two win over Georgia State was the first time this season that Tech was able to get the comeback win after trailing through the third inning.
- In her fifth start of the season, Sydnie Watts struck out three batters out of 18 batters faced across 4.0 innings pitched. Watts surrendered only two runs but helped the Jackets comeback to earn her third win of the season.
- Kenley Hilleary made her sixth appearance of the season to relieve Watts against the Panthers. Hilleary went on to record a season high five strikeouts against nine batters faced across 3.0 innings pitched.
- Tech’s 16 runs in game one are the most since its 17-5 win over Louisville back in 2022.
- Tech softball has recorded at least one home run in 10 out of 14 games played so far this season. The Yellow Jackets have recorded multiple home runs in seven games this year as well as most recently recording two against Georgia State.
- The Yellow Jackets have earned four of their eight wins this season in less than seven innings.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Game One vs. Charleston
- Tech got on the board first in game one as Tucker advanced home from second off Jayden Gailey’s single to the short stop.
- The Yellow Jackets extended their lead in the bottom of the second as Willer was walked with the bases loaded, resulting in a run scored from Emma Simon. Tucker’s single to left field during the next at bat was enough to advance both Holly Medina and Raegan Wall home safely while Willer made her way to third. The left fielder was able to come during Gailey’s next at bat off a Cougar error.
- Tech was nearly unstoppable in the third inning as the Yellow Jackets posted eight runs on seven hits and one error to make the game 13-0. Duffel and Tucker both recorded doubles in the third while Simon (2), Medina, Wall, and Hunter all got on base via singles. Through the third, both Medina and Wall were able to steal bases. Simon, Medina, Duffel, Wall, Willer, Tucker, Hunter, and Leschber all recorded runs in the third.
- The Jackets were nowhere near satisfied with 13 runs as they stacked another three runs on four hits and no errors in the fourth. A double from Tucker got things started with Wall advancing from first to third and Duffel advancing home from second. Wall came home shortly after off a sacrificed fly from Gracie King. Tucker made her way home as well after Leschber sent a single to right field.
Game Two vs. Georgia State
- The visiting Panthers were able to score first as their runner on third was able to come home as the Yellow Jackets were picking off the runner attempting to steal third.
- Georgia State went on to force Tech to trail by two in the top of the second after it recorded a solo home run deep over right center.
- Regardless of going scoreless through the first three and trailing by two runs, Tech found a way to stack four runs on six hits in the bottom of the fourth. Leschber got things started for Tech with a home run over deep right field that also advanced Tucker home from first.
- Singles put Hunter and Paige Vukadinovich on base before a single to left field from Medina sent Hunter home from third. Vukadinovich also came home off a single, this time from Duffel who sent one through the left side.
- Hunter scored the final run of the game with a solo shot over left field to give Tech the 5-2 win.
UP NEXT
The Yellow Jackets continue to host the College of Charleston, Georgia State, Purdue, and Yale through the I-75 Tournament at Mewborn Field. Friday will see Tech take on Purdue and the College of Charleston starting at 1:30 p.m. Both games are set to be streamed on ACCNX.
