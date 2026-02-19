I-75 Tournament Begins With Back-to-Back Tech Wins

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (8-6) began the I-75 Tournament on a high note after downing the College of Charleston (7-5) in its largest shutout win since 2015 before going on to beat Georgia State (5-6) 5-2 to cap the day.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game One vs. Charleston

Tech got on the board first in game one as Tucker advanced home from second off Jayden Gailey’s single to the short stop.

single to the short stop. The Yellow Jackets extended their lead in the bottom of the second as Willer was walked with the bases loaded, resulting in a run scored from Emma Simon . Tucker’s single to left field during the next at bat was enough to advance both Holly Medina and Raegan Wall home safely while Willer made her way to third. The left fielder was able to come during Gailey’s next at bat off a Cougar error.

. Tucker’s single to left field during the next at bat was enough to advance both and home safely while Willer made her way to third. The left fielder was able to come during Gailey’s next at bat off a Cougar error. Tech was nearly unstoppable in the third inning as the Yellow Jackets posted eight runs on seven hits and one error to make the game 13-0. Duffel and Tucker both recorded doubles in the third while Simon (2), Medina, Wall, and Hunter all got on base via singles. Through the third, both Medina and Wall were able to steal bases. Simon, Medina, Duffel, Wall, Willer, Tucker, Hunter, and Leschber all recorded runs in the third.

The Jackets were nowhere near satisfied with 13 runs as they stacked another three runs on four hits and no errors in the fourth. A double from Tucker got things started with Wall advancing from first to third and Duffel advancing home from second. Wall came home shortly after off a sacrificed fly from Gracie King. Tucker made her way home as well after Leschber sent a single to right field.

Game Two vs. Georgia State

The visiting Panthers were able to score first as their runner on third was able to come home as the Yellow Jackets were picking off the runner attempting to steal third.

Georgia State went on to force Tech to trail by two in the top of the second after it recorded a solo home run deep over right center.

Regardless of going scoreless through the first three and trailing by two runs, Tech found a way to stack four runs on six hits in the bottom of the fourth. Leschber got things started for Tech with a home run over deep right field that also advanced Tucker home from first.

Singles put Hunter and Paige Vukadinovich on base before a single to left field from Medina sent Hunter home from third. Vukadinovich also came home off a single, this time from Duffel who sent one through the left side.

on base before a single to left field from Medina sent Hunter home from third. Vukadinovich also came home off a single, this time from Duffel who sent one through the left side. Hunter scored the final run of the game with a solo shot over left field to give Tech the 5-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets continue to host the College of Charleston, Georgia State, Purdue, and Yale through the I-75 Tournament at Mewborn Field. Friday will see Tech take on Purdue and the College of Charleston starting at 1:30 p.m. Both games are set to be streamed on ACCNX.

