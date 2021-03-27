Hurter Gem, Power Hitting Gives Tech Game 1

Box Score (.pdf)

DURHAM, N.C. – LHP Brant Hurter’s seven strong innings of work powered No. 10 Georgia Tech to its third-straight win, taking Game 1 over Duke 5-2 on Friday night at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Hurter (2-2) struck out seven for the Yellow Jackets (12-6, 9-4 ACC), while issuing just two runs and only one walk to set up LHP Luke Bartnicki, who worked two shutout innings and struck out three for his second save of the year.

Tech used three runs in the third and back-to-back home runs from Justyn-Henry Malloy and Kevin Parada in the sixth to create its margin of victory. Leading the effort was a 3-for-5 night from Parada, who fell just a double shy of the cycle. Malloy, Drew Compton and Jake DeLeo rounded out the Jackets’ four multi-hit performances with two hits apiece, each with an RBI as well.

The Blue Devils (9-9, 4-6 ACC) forced into its bullpen early after starter RHP Cooper Stinson left the game after just an inning. RHP Josh Nifong (1-3) received the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits in 1.0 innings of work. At the plate, Duke had just two multi-hit players, Chris Crabtree going 2-for-4 for one RBI.

Georgia Tech will once again square off with Duke under the lights in Game 2 as first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Brant Hurter tied his career long, going 7.0 innings for the fifth time in his career;

True freshman Kevin Parada fell one hit shy of the cycle for the second time this season;

Georgia Tech improved to 9-1 when scoring first;

Georgia Tech improved to 6-1 on the road this season;

Georgia Tech improved to 6-0 when hitting multiple home runs.

Multimedia:

Head Coach Danny Hall Postgame Interview

