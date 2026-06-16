Hunter Signs With Atlanta Smoke Professional Team

The Roswell, Ga. native will stay close to The Flats to continue playing, following an exceptional senior season that saw the catcher collect NFCA Second Team honors for the first time in her career ahead of the 2026 NCAA Gainesville Regional. Hunter had a successful final season behind the plate, finishing third in the conference for catching runners stealing. She capped her senior season with 26 runs, 57 hits, 12 doubles, nine home runs, 34 RBI, and 98 total bases.

With Hunter’s signature, Tech softball has produced nine players that went on to play professionally since 2004. She is not only the first Yellow Jacket under head coach Aileen Morales to see the professional level but also the first Yellow Jacket to compete in the Professional Softball League (PSL) as Jackets in years past all were drafted to the NPF (National Professional Softball League). The Atlanta Smoke are set to compete against the Chattanooga Chill, Florida Breeze, Florida Heat, Florida Vibe, KC Diamonds, and New York Rise.

Professional Yellow Jackets

2026: Reese Hunter – Atlanta Smoke, Undrafted

2014: Ashley Thomas – Akron Racers, 16th pick (4th round)

2012: Kelsi Weseman – Carolina Diamonds, 13th pick (4th round)

2008: Brittany Barnes – Akron Racers, 23rd pick (4th round)

2008: Savannah Brown – Rockford Thunder, 5th pick (1st round)

2008: Aileen Morales – Chicago Bandits, 10th pick (2nd round)

2007: Caitlin Lever – Chicago Bandits, Undrafted

2005: Jessica Sallinger – NY/NJ Juggernauts, 9th pick (2nd round)

2004: Tara Knudsen – New England Riptide*, 1st pick

*Supplemental draft

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech softball team, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook, Instagram (@GaTechsoftball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.