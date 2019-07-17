Howard Jr., Mason on Doak Walker Award Watch List

Howard Jr. and Mason combined to start 12 of Georgia Tech’s 13 games at running back in 2018, with Howard making seven starts and Mason making five. The duo rushed for 1,223 yards and 12 touchdowns between them last season – 659 yards (6.1 avg.) and seven touchdowns for Mason and 564 yards (5.3 avg.) and five scores for Howard Jr.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Jerry Howard Jr. and Jordan Mason are among 71 running backs on the official preseason watch list for the 2019 Doak Walker Award, the SMU Athletic Forum announced on Wednesday. The Doak Walker Award is presented annually to college football’s top running back.

Georgia Tech is one of only eight teams nationally with multiple student-athletes on the 2019 Doak Walker Award watch list, joining Arkansas, Duke, Louisiana-Lafayette, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tulsa.

Both Howard Jr. and Mason are entering their third year at Georgia Tech and first season under new head coach Geoff Collins, offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude and running backs coach Tashard Choice, a soon-to-be Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Famer and one of six finalists for FootballScoop’s 2018 Running Backs Coach of the Year Award last season at North Texas.

