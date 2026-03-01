Hot Start Sees Jackets Cruise to 79-49 Senior Day Win over Miami

THE FLATS – Hot shooting and lockdown defense saw Georgia Tech women’s basketball roll to a 79-49 victory over Miami in the regular season finale at McCamish Pavilion Sunday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets (13-17, 8-10 ACC) shot 46.7% from the floor and doubled the Hurricanes (16-13, 8-10 ACC) in made three’s (8 to 4) Sunday. Tech led 26-12 after one, 45-24 at the half and outscored the Canes 25-9 in the third to roll to its 10th home victory in year one under head coach Karen Blair.

Talayah Walker led the Jackets with 33 points on 12-for-17 shooting, including a career-high five made three’s. She became just one of three in the ACC this season to have at least three games scoring 30 points or more – and set a new Georgia Tech single-season record for 30-point games (3). She also finished with six rebounds and three steals.

Brianna Turnage – one of the senior honored pregame – had team-highs with 11 rebounds and eight assists, finishing two assists shy of her second non-points double-double this season. She remains the only ACC player to have a double-double without scoring in double figures this season.

Also scoring in double figures Sunday were senior Catherine Alben (11) and La’Nya Foster (11). Savannah Samuel, who was also honored in Sunday’s pregame Senior Day ceremonies, added nine points on a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line. Erica Moon also added eight points with five assists.

Georgia Tech capped off the 2025-26 home slate without losing back-to-back home games, a feat the program has not done in a full season since 2018-19.

FIRST HALF

Walker hit a triple on Tech’s first possession, giving the Jackets a quick 3-0 lead. Tech then got on a 9-2 run thanks to back-to-back baskets from Foster and Moon, followed by a driving layup from Walker. She added seven-consecutive points and 10 of Tech’s first 14 as the Jackets led 14-10 at the 4:54 media timeout. Out of that break, she drilled another trey to make it 17-10. Back-to-back makes from Alben including an impressive play on a fastbreak put Tech in front by 11, 21-10. Walker then drilled her fourth triple of the period to make it 24-10. An 12-0 Georgia Tech run in the final stages of the first saw the Ramblin’ Wreck lead 26-12 after one.

Walker got to 20 points after a steal-and-score for the first score of the second, having scored all but 10 of the Jackets’ first 30 points. After Miami managed some successful scores, Ariadna Termis and Foster made back-to-back triples for Tech, 38-22. An impressive defensive period for Tech, they did not allow a Miami FG after 4:21 on the clock, ending the half on a 7-0 run – all scored from Samuel – to lead 45-24 at the break.

SECOND HALF

Miami scored first on a couple free throws but its run end there as Tech rattled off eight-straight points to force the Canes to use a timeout just 110 seconds into the third, 53-26. The run blossomed to 12-0 before the Canes finally broke it with their first FG of the half, 6:33 into the quarter. The defense allowed just two more Miami field goals the rest of the way en route to a 25-point third. Walker added 11 total in the frame to send the Jackets to a 70-33 lead going into the fourth.

Miami managed a 9-2 run going into the 4:58 media timeout, but Tech still led by 30, 72-42. Tech picked up the scoring out of the break including three more points from Alben and another score from Foster with Tech still leading by 30, 77-47. Walker added two more on free throws to match her career-high of 33 as Tech cruised to the 79-49 win.