Hot Bats Give Tech Series over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The bats finally came alive to support tremendous pitching on the mound as No. 11 Georgia Tech baseball defeated Wake Forest 8-1 to take the road series on Sunday at David F. Couch Ballpark.

The Yellow Jackets (11-6, 8-4 ACC) got four multi-hit efforts on the day, led by Austin Wilhite, who went 4-for-5 with an RBI in his 200th career game at Georgia Tech. Justyn-Henry Malloy and Brad Grenkoski also recorded three hits on the day with Grenkoski hitting his first career home run and a double for three RBI. Leading Tech off was Luke Waddell, who had two hits and a walk on the day.

On the mound, Tech got another terrific performance with LHP Sam Crawford (2-1) going 6.0 innings and surrendering just a run on four hits. LHP Josiah Siegel then came in and pitched a career-long 3.0 innings for his first career save, punching out five total while giving up no runs.

The Demon Deacons (5-8, 2-6 ACC), RHP Rhett Lowder (0-1) had his pitch count driven up early and made it just 4.1 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on 10 hits. At the plate, Wake was led by Chris Lanzilli, who finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Georgia Tech has the midweek off before staying on the road with a three-game series against Duke on March 26-28. First pitches are scheduled 7 p.m., 7 p.m., and 1 p.m., respectively.

Postgame Notes:

True freshman Brad Grenkoski made his first career start in center field;

Grenkoski also hit his first career home run and double;

Austin Wilhite recorded his third career four-hit game;

Georgia Tech improved to 8-1 when scoring first;

Georgia Tech improved to 5-1 on the road this season.

