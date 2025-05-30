Hernandez, McKee Lift Jackets to NCAA Regional-Opening Win

OXFORD, Miss. – Alex Hernandez (Cumming, Ga./Forsyth Central H.S.) hit two three-run home runs and Tate McKee (Kennasaw, Ga./Mount Paran Christian School) pitched seven innings of one-run ball to lift Georgia Tech to a 9-2 win over Western Kentucky in the opening game of the NCAA Baseball Championship Oxford Regional on Friday afternoon at Ole Miss’s Swayze Field.

Hernandez’ first three-run homer of the day to straightaway center field gave Tech a 3-0 lead in the first inning. His second three-run bomb, this time high off the batter’s eye in straightaway center, wrapped the scoring for the Yellow Jackets with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. The ACC Freshman of the Year added a pair of singles to finish 4-for-5 with six RBI, giving him 67 RBI on the season. His 67 RBI are just one shy of the Georgia Tech freshman record of 68, set by Matt Wieters in 2005 and ties the mark Drew Burress finished with in his National Freshman of the Year season last year.

In between Hernandez’s long balls, McKee scattered seven hits over his seven innings of one-run work. He finished his outstanding outing by getting WKU leadoff man and .364 hitter Carlos Vasquez to ground out, stranding a pair of runners.

With the win, Georgia Tech (41-17) advances in the winners’ bracket of the Oxford Regional, where it will face the winner of Friday night’s Ole Miss-Murray State game on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at Swayze Field. Western Kentucky (46-13) will meet the loser of Friday’s Ole Miss-Murray State contest in an elimination game on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.