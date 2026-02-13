Helluva Podcast with AD Ryan Alpert

2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

Georgia Tech 2026 football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, beginning with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 5) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and also including Atlantic Coast Conference battles against defending ACC champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

To renew season tickets for 2026 (renewal deadline: Monday, Feb. 16), click HERE.

To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.

One limited-edition Buzz/Ramblin’ Reck bobblehead will be gifted to each season ticket account.

The Jackets’ 2026 roster features five returning all-ACC performers from last year’s 9-4 squad (PK Aidan Birr, OL Malachi Carney, LB Kyle Efford, RB Malachi Hosley and OL Ethan Mackenny) and 19 highly touted incoming transfers, headlined by RB Justice Haynes and QB Alberto Mendoza.

The first opportunity for fans to see the 2026 Yellow Jackets in action comes on Saturday, April 18 when Georgia Tech holds its 2026 White & Gold Game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The Jackets’ annual spring game kicks off at 1 p.m. and admission is FREE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

