Halftime Acts Announced for Basketball

THE FLATS – The 2025-26 Georgia Tech basketball seasons will be filled with exciting brands of basketball and thrilling halftime performances. Popular acts, such as Red Panda and Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act, are slotted to entertain fans at the Thrillerdome this season.

All Star Stunt Dogs (men’s basketball vs. Mississippi State, Dec. 3)

The Frisbee Dog halftime show is choreographed to music, boasts original freestyle frisbee dog moves and dog tricks, long bomb frisbee dog catches, big air stunts, and is performed by world-class professional frisbee dog trainers and champion flying disc catching stunt dogs. The Perondi’s All-Star Stunt Dogs have been rescued from pounds and shelters from across the country. They have been featured on Good Morning America, Animal Planet, ESPN, Fox Sports, and have been guests on the Oprah Winfrey Show, Tonight Show with Leno, Ellen Degeneres Show, Queen Latifah Show, Sabado Gigante, Disney Plus and NatGeo Wild.

Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act (men’s basketball vs. Pittsburgh, Jan. 14)

Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act is a high energy halftime show and consists of balancing wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders and much more on his face while at the same time dancing to music and engaging the crowd! The performance has been seen on America’s Got Talent, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, The Go Big Show, ESPN and halftime shows across the country.

Jonathan Rinny (women’s basketball vs. North Carolina, Jan. 22)

Jonathan Rinny has been performing since the age of five. He began clowning as a child in a family-owned circus in Argentina, established by his grandparents. He then spent his teenage performance career as part of his family’s troupe entertaining in Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico and the majority of South America. Since then, he has been featured in renowned circuses, fairs, variety productions, Cruise ships and TV shows. Now, 30 years old, he is an established Rolla Bolla artist, unicyclist and juggler, touring the world.

Spirit Day (men’s basketball vs. Clemson, Jan. 24)

A chance for your kids to be a part of the halftime action! Join us for Spirit Day and perform a special halftime routine during the Clemson men’s basketball game. Participants will enjoy exclusive game day experiences, giveaways and behind-the-scenes access. Spirit Day is for kids ages 7-14 and does not include game tickets. Purchase by clicking here.

Cornell Freeney (men’s basketball vs. North Carolina, Jan. 31)

Cornell Freeney is a German Wheel Acrobat who has been featured on “Showtime at the Apollo” and the Steve Harvey Show. He won a silver medal at the World Championship in wheel gymnastics and four gold medals nationally.

Red Panda (men’s basketball vs. Florida State, Feb. 28)

With her one-of-a-kind bowl-flipping tricks, the Red Panda, a professional acrobat, is one of the most popular NBA and University halftime entertainment acts. She has performed her unicycle bowl-flipping act around the world dazzling her audiences. Her performance kicks a stack of bowls into the air, catches them on her head, all while riding a 7-foot unicycle and showcasing amazing coordination. She performed her unicycle act at Disney World, AGT and NBA arenas all over the world, and currently holds the Guinness World Record for it too.

Don’t miss any of the action in McCamish Pavilion this season by purchasing tickets today! Click here for more ticket information.