GT’s Lee Nominated for 2019 Good Works Team

The Good Works Team recognizes student-athletes for their dedication to community service and leadership on and off the football field.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior lineman Jahaziel Lee is one of 137 student-athletes that have been nominated for the 2019 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced on Tuesday.

Highlighting Lee’s community service efforts, he was one of 20 student-athletes to travel to Puerto Rico in May for Georgia Tech athletics’ 2019 Jackets Without Borders trip, where he assisted with continuing efforts to rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Maria. Lee also participated in Super Bowl Rise to Win, a youth clinic held in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club during Super Bowl LIII weekend in Atlanta in February, assisted with a Habitat For Humanity home build in July 2018 and has visited young patients at nearby Emory University Hospital.

On the field, Lee has been a starting offensive lineman for the Yellow Jackets each of the past three seasons, playing both center and left tackle. He is expected to see time along the defensive line as a senior in 2019 after spending time on the defensive side of the ball during spring practice.

The final 22-member Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and honorary coach is selected by a voting panel consisting of former team members and prominent media and will be announced on Sept. 12.

Former Georgia Tech defensive lineman KeShun Freeman was a member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2016.

Thanks to the excitement surrounding new head coach Geoff Collins and the great value of 2019 season tickets (reserved seats for seven home games – including the regular-season finale vs. archrival Georgia – beginning at $219 and Stinger Mobile Passes starting at just $149), Georgia Tech has already sold more season tickets than it did for all of 2018. For more information and to purchase season tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

ACC Network – Coming Aug. 22

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (beginning with Georgia Tech’s 2019 season opener at Clemson on Aug. 29), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is committed to carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t already committed to carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.