GT:60, #404Takeover Make 2020 Debuts This Week

THE FLATS – GT:60 and #404Takeover, Georgia Tech football’s official weekly radio and TV shows featuring head coach Geoff Collins, will make their 2020 debuts on Wednesday and Friday of this week, respectively.

GT:60 has a new night this season, airing live on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on stations across the Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, including the network’s flagship station, 680/93.7 FM The Fan* in Atlanta. In addition to stations across the Georgia Tech Sports Network, the hour-long show will also be video streamed live on the new Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App (download at ramblinwreck.com/app), on Georgia Tech athletics’ Facebook page (facebook.com/GTAthletics) and at ramblinwreck.com. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, GT:60 will not be held on location this season. However, fans can continue to submit questions on Twitter by using the hashtag #GT60.

#404Takeover, Georgia Tech’s 30-minute weekly TV show that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Yellow Jackets, will air on Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 11 a.m. on Fox Sports Southeast.

GT:60 and #404Takeover will both be hosted by the Voice of the Yellow Jackets, Andy Demetra.

Georgia Tech opens its second season under Collins on Saturday at Florida State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will air nationally on ABC.

The Yellow Jackets are slated to play six games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this season, beginning with a non-conference matchup versus nationally ranked UCF on Saturday, Sept. 19 and also including highly anticipated Atlantic Coast Conference contests versus Louisville (Friday, Oct. 9), defending national runner-up Clemson (Oct. 17), nationally ranked Notre Dame (Oct. 31), Pitt (Nov. 14) and Duke (Nov. 28). Earlier this month, Georgia Tech athletics, following guidance from the University System of Georgia (USG), Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, public health officials and the ACC, announced a series of safety protocols that will be put in place for fans attending Georgia Tech football games at Bobby Dodd Stadium this fall, should the season be able to be carried out as currently planned. For more information, click HERE.

* in the case of conflicts with Atlanta Braves games, GT:60 will air on 680/93.7 FM The Fan’s sister stations, Xtra 106.3 FM and 1230 AM.

