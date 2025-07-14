GALLERY: 2025 ACC Unity Tour

The Atlantic Coast Conference held its fourth annual Unity Tour last month, with representatives from all 18 member institutions in attendance. Georgia Tech was represented by track and field student-athletes Jade Ofotan and Aseye Srigboh and career development advisor for the Total Person Program, Alanmichael Harkness.

The 2025 trip, which took place June 19-22, returned to Alabama, making stops in Montgomery, Selma and Tuskegee. As a key initiative of ACC UNITE, the Unity Tour provides student-athletes, coaches and administrators with the opportunity to explore history firsthand, connect with local communities and participate in immersive educational experiences.

This year’s Unity Tour centered on the theme: “Legacy of Unity: Elevation, Equity and Empowerment.” Highlights to the tour included: a visit to Tuskegee University, tour of the Tuskegee Airmen Museum, 60th Anniversary of the March from Selma to Montgomery, a community engagement project, memorial walk across Edmund Pettus Bridge and visits to the National Memorial for Peace & Justice Museum and the Legacy Museum.

The ACC Unity Tour began in 2022 with the first trip to Selma and Montgomery. The tour continued in 2023 in Washington, D.C., with the 2024 tour visiting Charleston, S.C.