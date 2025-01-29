GT Baseball Releases 2025 Promotional Schedule

THE FLATS – With the upcoming baseball season just 16 days away, Georgia Tech baseball announced its 2025 promotional schedule, including two Bark at the Park dates at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

BARK AT THE PARK

Save the date because Georgia Tech will once again be hosting all your furry friends for two Bark in the Park days this year at Mac Nease Baseball Park – Saturday, March 15 at 4 p.m. vs. Pitt and Sunday, May 4 vs. Western Carolina at 1 p.m.

Fans and their pups must meet the following qualifications prior to entry for each game into Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium:

All owners must sign a waiver. For a waiver to the game on March 15 th , click HERE For a waiver to the game on May 4 th , click HERE Email completed waiver(s) to gtmarketing@athletics.gatech.edu

Only two (2) dogs per owner may enter the stadium.

Owners and dogs are welcome to sit in Section 12 on the first-base side and the nearby concrete area within Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Reserved and bleacher seats are off limits. Permitted owners will be supplied with a wristband to leave and re-enter the stadium.

Dogs must be non-aggressive, good in crowds of dogs and people, not in heat, in good health and current on all vaccinations.

Dog must be under 80 pounds.

Dogs must be on a leash at all times.

Children with dogs must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age or older at all times.

Owners must promptly bag and dispose of any waste created by their dog.

Water monsters will be available on the first-base concourse for filling up bowls to keep dogs hydrated. Complimentary bowls will be provided if needed.

Other giveaways for fans and their canines will include Georgia Tech dog bandanas!

PROMOTIONS AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Highlights of giveaways this season at Mac Nease Baseball Park include scarves, GT rally towels, chains, T-shirts, and more. Tech will also feature student-only giveaways of GT gold T-Shirts and GT Hawaiian shirts!

This season will also feature season-long promotions of Baseball Bingo on Tuesday nights, Signature Saturday’s and Kids Run the Bases on Sunday.

Several games and series are sponsored in 2025 as well: Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Old Dominion, Feb. 14-16); PODS (Tuesday Nights: Kennesaw State (March 4th), Georgia State (March 11th), Gardner-Webb (March 18th), Mercer (April 1st), Auburn (April 8th), and Georgia Southern (May 6th)); Westmar Lofts (Pitt, March. 14-16); Overhead Doors Co. of Atlanta (Clemson, March 28-30); EGP Document Solutions (California, April 11-13); and Southeast Mortgage (Virginia, April 25-27)

For a complete calendar of Georgia Tech baseball promotions, click HERE!

GEORGIA TECH BASEBALL TICKETS

Be there for all the action as tickets for Georgia Tech baseball’s 2025 season are now on sale! Opening Day is slated for Friday, Feb. 14 against the Old Dominion Monarchs so secure your seats now at one of the country’s premier collegiate baseball venues, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium! The Yellow Jackets will host more than 30 home games this season, including five ACC series. For more information on the 2025 season, click HERE!

