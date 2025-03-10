GT Baseball Offers Hattie B’s Sunday Pack

THE FLATS – As the baseball schedule shifts to Atlantic Coast Conference action, Georgia Tech baseball is offering a Sunday ticket package, presented by Hattie B’s, a Proud Partner of Georgia Tech Athletics. Yellow Jacket fans can purchase a ticket package to any three of the remaining six Sunday home games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. The ticket package includes a $10 reward to Hattie B’s. Link and details in confirmation email.

Georgia Tech has six Sunday games remaining on the 2025 schedule against Pitt (March 16 at 1 p.m.), Clemson (March 30 at 1 p.m.) California (April 13 at 1 p.m.) Virginia (April 27 at 1 p.m.), Western Carolina (May 4 at 1 p.m.) and Louisville (May 11 at 1 p.m.).

The Yellow Jackets are 4-0 on Sundays this season, including a thrilling 8-6 victory over ACC foe, Virginia Tech yesterday. GT will continue its season tomorrow, against Georgia State at 6 p.m. from inside at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

