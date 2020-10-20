GT Athletics Voting Initiatives Update

THE FLATS – With Election Day less than two weeks away, Georgia Tech athletics continues its efforts to promote voting among its student-athletes and community. EARLY VOTING BEGINS AT McCAMISH PAVILION ON WEDNESDAY As announced last month, McCamish Pavilion, the home of Georgia Tech men’s and women’s basketball, will serve as a polling location for this fall’s election cycle, beginning with early voting this week. McCamish will be open for early voting Wednesday-Friday of this week from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. each day. Fulton County-registered voters can take advantage of the early voting period at McCamish Pavilion. Voters are encouraged to follow all public health recommendations regarding social distancing and face coverings. Click HERE for more details on early voting at McCamish. In addition to early voting this week, McCamish will also serve as a polling location on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3) and for potential run-off elections on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Tuesday, Jan. 5. Georgia Tech student-athletes are among the Tech students serving as volunteers during voting at McCamish Pavilion. Thanks to efforts from Georgia Tech’s Student Government Association, the McCamish polling location will be staffed entirely by students on Election Day.

MORE THAN 95% OF TECH STUDENT-ATHLETES REGISTERED TO VOTE As part of Georgia Tech athletics’ efforts to promote voter registration and non-partisan voter education among its student-athletes, more than 95% of student-athletes are registered to vote. The total includes several Tech teams with 100% of their student-athletes registered. “I am proud and grateful of everyone within our department that led the charge to promote the importance of voting,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Our student-athletes’ and staff’s passion and drive for this very important topic – beginning with the #AllVoteNoPlay initiative and continuing to voter registration drives and non-partisan voter education – is unparalleled. Their efforts will make a difference in our community and our country. Additionally, I’m confident that the tools that our Everyday Champion student-athletes develop by participating in the democratic process will play a role in them becoming leaders on their teams, on our campus and in life beyond sports.” Student-athletes that have registered to vote will receive a bag tag with the interlocking GT logo and the phrase “Committed to Vote,” signifying their commitment to participating in their civic duty during the current election cycle.