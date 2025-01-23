Group Experiences On Sale for 2025 Baseball Season

THE FLATS – The 2025 Georgia Tech baseball season is right around the corner and group experiences are now available for purchase for only five dollars each to any of the Yellow Jackets’ 35 home games at Mac Nease Ballpark at Russ Chandler Stadium. To purchase group experience tickets, click HERE .

Baseball Group Experience Offerings

Anthem Buddies: An opportunity for kids ages 8-14 to come down to the field and stand side by side with the Yellow Jacket players during the National Anthem

Groups of 10-15 kids

Ages 8-14

One group maximum per game

VIP Tour: Receive an exclusive pregame tour of Champions Hall overlooking the only three-time Sports Field Management Association college baseball “Field of the Year”

Groups of 10-30 people

Two groups max per game

Postgame photo on the field: Following the game, come down on the field to take a group picture in front of the best backdrop in college baseball.

Groups of 10-30 people

Two groups max per game

Not offered on Sunday’s due to Kids Run the Bases

This season, Georgia Tech baseball is giving fans the chance to put their messages on the videoboard at Russ Chandler Stadium. Whether it’s a future Jacket’s first ballgame, a birthday shout out or a message from your youth team, send a maximum of four messages into the videoboard and watch for your words to pop up!