15 Jackets Earn CSCAA Scholar All-America

Additionally, both men’s and women’s programs were named as Scholar All-America Teams for delivering a team GPA of over 3.00 during the Spring 2025 semester. The women’s team posted a collective 3.41 GPA while the men were close behind with a 3.36 over the most recent semester.

The 15 student-athletes marks the 13th time in the last 15 years that Georgia Tech has had nine or more recognitions on the CSCAA Scholar All-America team.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving continued its annual tradition of being well-represented on the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America team, with 15 Yellow Jackets honored as well as both programs earning recognition as Scholar All-America Teams.

To qualify for First-Team Scholar All-America, student-athletes must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher and participated in their national championship. Second-Team selections, must have also earned a 3.5 GPA or higher and met a “B” time standard for the national championship or qualified for a diving zone qualification meet.

The Yellow Jackets receiving recognitions are:

Women:

Anna Bradescu*****: (1 st Team) Analytics

Team) Analytics Anna Hadjiloizou***: (2nd Team) Industrial Design

Ava Gilroy: (2nd Team) Business Administration

Katie Mckyton***: (2nd Team) Biomedical Engineering

Phoebe Wright: (2nd Team) Civil Engineering

Sabyne Brisson: (2nd Team) Industrial Design

Sophie Murphy**: (2nd Team) Business Administration

Vivien Rothwell**: (2nd Team) Neuroscience

Zora Ripkova**: (2nd Team) Industrial Engineering

Men:

Antonio Romero*** (1st Team): Electrical and Computer Engineering

Leandro Odorici (1st Team): Computer Engineering

Alex McCormick (2nd Team): Aerospace Engineering

Chris Richardson (2nd Team): Business Administration

Julian Killius (2nd Team): Mechanical Engineering

Luke Dotson (2nd Team): Business Administration

Bradescu becomes the first five-time Scholar All-America recipient in program history, doing so every season in which she has been on The Flats (since 2020-21). Hadjiloizou, Mckyton and Romero have all earned the honor for the third time in their careers while Murphy, Rothwell and Ripkova have all earned the recognition for a second straight year. The eight remaining Jackets are all Scholar All-Americans for the first time as a Yellow Jacket.

