15 Yellow Jackets Named Academic All-ACC

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Outdoor Track and Field Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must have competed in the ACC Outdoor Championships and/or NCAA Outdoor Championships during the most recent season.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field has placed an impressive 15 women and 10 men on the 2025 All-Atlantic Coast Conference Indoor Track & Field Academic Teams, as announced by the conference on Friday.

The men’s team is highlighted by Billy Carlton and John Higinbotham, both of which represented Georgia Tech in the NCAA East Prelims in their respective events.

The women’s team is highlighted by Mary Brady, Kate Jortberg, Grace Driskill, Ameia Wilson, and Kendall Ward, of which competed in the NCAA East Prelims. Ward went on to finish her sophomore season competing in the high jump at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. after marking a new personal best and an eighth-place finish in the NCAA East First rounds.

