Green Named ACC Player of the Week

Green led the way for the Yellow Jackets in a weekend that saw multiple hot bats, hitting .636 for seven hits and three home runs to drive in a whopping seven RBI in his first three games for the White and Gold. In addition to slugging 1.455, he also drew four walks and failed to strike out, recording a .733 on-base percentage.

THE FLATS – Shortstop Payton Green was named the ACC Player of the Week after helping Georgia Tech baseball go 3-0 on Opening Weekend against Radford, the conference announced on Monday.

The Cary, N.C. native cemented himself as the conference player of the week when he capitalized on a 2-0 pitch over the plate for a go-ahead grand slam in the third inning against Radford, putting Tech up 4-3 and powering it to a 6-3 win and series sweep to start the season.

Green and the Yellow Jackets return on Tuesday when they head out on the road for their annual trip to Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Feb. 20. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Tech will then host five-straight games at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium, playing Cornell, Georgia State, and the Friday night return of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on March 1. Tickets are still available with more information available at ramblinwreck.com/tickets or by clicking HERE!

