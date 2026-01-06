Godsey Returns to Georgia Tech as Offensive Coordinator

THE FLATS – George Godsey, a former Georgia Tech quarterback and alumnus who has spent the past 15 seasons as an ultra-successful assistant coach in the National Football League, has returned to The Flats as the Yellow Jackets’ offensive coordinator, head coach Brent Key announced on Tuesday.
“When we set out to hire our next offensive coordinator, the No. 1 goal was to identify the best person to help our program continue to grow and consistently compete for championships. George Godsey is that person,” Key said. “He has more than 20 years of coaching experience and spent the last 15 years coaching at the very highest level, including four seasons as a primary play-caller in the NFL. He has worked with some of best coaches in football history, including John Harbaugh, Bill Belichick and George O’Leary, and has helped develop some of the best players in the world. His offensive philosophy aligns closely with ours at Georgia Tech, which has produced some of the nation’s most productive offenses over the last three seasons. I’m excited to welcome him home to The Flats and can’t wait to get to work with him and the rest of our staff.”
Godsey most recently served as the Baltimore Ravens’ tight ends coach since 2022, helping lead the Ravens to three playoff berths, two AFC North Division titles and an AFC Championship Game appearance in four seasons. The Ravens ranked among the NFL’s top offenses each of the last three seasons, including leading the league in total offense in 2024 and ranking in the top five in scoring in 2023 and ’24. Godsey’s tight ends accounted for 4,994 receiving yards and 50 touchdown receptions over his four seasons in Baltimore.
His NFL coaching experience includes two seasons as offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans (2015-16) and one as co-offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins (2021). He also served as the Texans’ primary play-caller in 2014. Despite having to use eight different starting quarterbacks, the Texans had three-straight winning records and won two AFC South Division championships during Godsey’s three seasons in Houston.
He began his NFL coaching career with the New England Patriots, as an offensive assistant (2011) and tight ends coach (2012-13). In his three seasons in New England, the Patriots won three AFC East championships, made three AFC Championship Game appearances and won the 2011 AFC title to advance to Super Bowl XLVI.
Following his three seasons in New England, Godsey went to Houston, where he was quarterbacks coach in 2014 before becoming the Texans’ OC in 2015 and ’16. After his three seasons in Houston, he spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions (2017 – defensive assistant and special projects, 2018 – quarterbacks coach) and three with the Dolphins (2019-20 – tight ends coach, 2021 – co-OC and TE coach).
In all, Godsey helped lead his teams to 12 winning records, eight playoff appearances and seven division championships in his 15 seasons as an NFL coach. Notable players that he coached include Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Arian Foster, DeAndre Hopkins, Andre Johnson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matthew Stafford, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Ricard and Mark Andrews.
He owns seven seasons of coaching experience at the collegiate level, all at UCF, where he coached under legendary Georgia Tech head coach George O’Leary and together with Key from 2004-10. Godsey went to UCF as a graduate assistant in ‘04, then coached quarterbacks from 2005-08 and running backs from 2009-10. During his time at UCF, the Knights won two conference championships and three division titles and played in four bowl games. In addition to O’Leary and Key, Godsey was also on UCF’s staff with current Georgia Tech special teams coordinator Tim Salem, who was the Knights’ offensive coordinator from 2004-08 and special teams coordinator from 2009-11.
Godsey began his coaching career with a season as QB coach at The Lovett School in Atlanta in 2003.
“I’m thrilled to return to The Flats and to reunite with my former teammate Coach Brent Key and the outstanding Georgia Tech staff,” Godsey said. “Our philosophies are perfectly aligned when it comes to player evaluation and development, and I’m eager to build on the strong foundation that Brent and the staff have established. Together, we’ll continue to recruit and develop high-character student-athletes who want to compete for championships, make our passionate alumni proud and position themselves for lifelong success, both on and off the field.”
A Tampa, Fla. native, Godsey enrolled at Georgia Tech in 1997 and was a four-year letterwinner (1998-2001), two-year starter at quarterback (2000-01), second-team all-ACC selection as a junior (2000) and team captain as a senior (2001) for the Yellow Jackets. He threw for 6,137 yards and 41 touchdowns as a Jacket and his name is a fixture across Georgia Tech’s record book, including as the program’s all-time leader in single-season (3,085 in 2001) and single-game (486 vs. Virginia in 2001) passing yards. Tech earned bowl berths and top-25 finishes in each of his five seasons on The Flats, and was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
He played one season (2003) professionally for his hometown Tampa Bay Storm in the Arena Football League, and helped the Storm win its fifth AFL championship in ArenaBowl XVII.
Godsey holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial and systems engineering from Georgia Tech (2001 and 2002, respectively). His brothers, Greg and Gary, also played college football at Air Force and Notre Dame, respectively.
THE GODSEY FILE
Personal
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Alma Mater: Georgia Tech, 2001 (B.S. – industrial and systems engineering) and 2002 (M.S. – industrial and systems engineering)
Playing Experience
1997-2001: Georgia Tech (QB)
2003: Tampa Bay Storm (Arena Football League – QB)
Coaching Experience
2003: The Lovett School (quarterbacks)
2004: UCF (graduate assistant)
2005-08: UCF (quarterbacks)
2009-10: UCF (running backs)
2011: New England Patriots (offensive assistant)
2012-13: New England Patriots (tight ends)
2014: Houston Texans (quarterbacks)
2015-16: Houston Texans (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks)
2017: Detroit Lions (defensive assistant and special projects)
2018: Detroit Lions (quarterbacks)
2019-20: Miami Dolphins (tight ends)
2021: Miami Dolphins (co-offensive coordinator and tight ends)
2022-25: Baltimore Ravens (tight ends)
2026: Georgia Tech (offensive coordinator)
Career Highlights
1997 – Georgia Tech: Carquest Bowl champion, No. 25 final national ranking
1998 – Georgia Tech: ACC champion, Gator Bowl champion, No. 9 final national ranking
1999 – Georgia Tech: Gator Bowl, No. 20 final national ranking
2000 – Georgia Tech: Second-team all-ACC, Peach Bowl, No. 17 final national ranking
2001 – Georgia Tech: Seattle Bowl champion, No. 24 final national ranking
2003 – Tampa Bay Storm: ArenaBowl XVII champion
2005 – UCF: Conference USA East Division champion, Hawai’i Bowl
2007 – UCF: Conference USA champion, Liberty Bowl
2009 – UCF: St. Petersburg Bowl
2010 – UCF: Conference USA champion, Liberty Bowl champion, No. 20 final national ranking
2011 – New England Patriots: AFC East Division champion, NFL Playoffs, AFC Champion, Super Bowl XLVI
2012 – New England Patriots: AFC East Division champion, NFL Playoffs, AFC Championship Game
2013 – New England Patriots: AFC East Division champion, NFL Playoffs, AFC Championship Game
2015 – Houston Texans: AFC South Division champion, NFL Playoffs
2016 – Houston Texans: AFC South Division champion, NFL Playoffs
2022 – Baltimore Ravens: NFL Playoffs
2023 – Baltimore Ravens: AFC North Division champion, NFL Playoffs, AFC Championship Game
2024 – Baltimore Ravens: AFC North Division champion, NFL Playoffs
Georgia Tech is coming off a 9-4 season in 2025, which was tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season history. The Yellow Jackets went 6-2 in ACC play, good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.
2026 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS
2026 Georgia Tech football season tickets are available now. The Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven of their home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, including premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado and Tennessee.
To renew season tickets for 2026, click HERE.
To become a new season ticket member in 2026, click HERE.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.