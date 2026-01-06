Godsey Returns to Georgia Tech as Offensive Coordinator

THE FLATS – George Godsey, a former Georgia Tech quarterback and alumnus who has spent the past 15 seasons as an ultra-successful assistant coach in the National Football League, has returned to The Flats as the Yellow Jackets’ offensive coordinator, head coach Brent Key announced on Tuesday.

“When we set out to hire our next offensive coordinator, the No. 1 goal was to identify the best person to help our program continue to grow and consistently compete for championships. George Godsey is that person,” Key said. “He has more than 20 years of coaching experience and spent the last 15 years coaching at the very highest level, including four seasons as a primary play-caller in the NFL. He has worked with some of best coaches in football history, including John Harbaugh, Bill Belichick and George O’Leary, and has helped develop some of the best players in the world. His offensive philosophy aligns closely with ours at Georgia Tech, which has produced some of the nation’s most productive offenses over the last three seasons. I’m excited to welcome him home to The Flats and can’t wait to get to work with him and the rest of our staff.” Godsey most recently served as the Baltimore Ravens’ tight ends coach since 2022, helping lead the Ravens to three playoff berths, two AFC North Division titles and an AFC Championship Game appearance in four seasons. The Ravens ranked among the NFL’s top offenses each of the last three seasons, including leading the league in total offense in 2024 and ranking in the top five in scoring in 2023 and ’24. Godsey’s tight ends accounted for 4,994 receiving yards and 50 touchdown receptions over his four seasons in Baltimore. His NFL coaching experience includes two seasons as offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans (2015-16) and one as co-offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins (2021). He also served as the Texans’ primary play-caller in 2014. Despite having to use eight different starting quarterbacks, the Texans had three-straight winning records and won two AFC South Division championships during Godsey’s three seasons in Houston. He began his NFL coaching career with the New England Patriots, as an offensive assistant (2011) and tight ends coach (2012-13). In his three seasons in New England, the Patriots won three AFC East championships, made three AFC Championship Game appearances and won the 2011 AFC title to advance to Super Bowl XLVI. Following his three seasons in New England, Godsey went to Houston, where he was quarterbacks coach in 2014 before becoming the Texans’ OC in 2015 and ’16. After his three seasons in Houston, he spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions (2017 – defensive assistant and special projects, 2018 – quarterbacks coach) and three with the Dolphins (2019-20 – tight ends coach, 2021 – co-OC and TE coach). In all, Godsey helped lead his teams to 12 winning records, eight playoff appearances and seven division championships in his 15 seasons as an NFL coach. Notable players that he coached include Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Arian Foster, DeAndre Hopkins, Andre Johnson, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Matthew Stafford, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Patrick Ricard and Mark Andrews.