Giesler Homers Tech to Series Win over No. 16 VT

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball scored 11 unanswered to overcome a seven-run deficit and defeat No. 16 Virginia Tech, 11-7, on Sunday afternoon to take the series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
After falling behind 7-0 through four innings, the Yellow Jackets (22-12, 7-8 ACC) were able to get the bats going with a six-run sixth. Matthew Ellis laced a single through the left side to kick things off before Drew Burress scored on a wild pitch, Payton Green hit a two-out shot up the middle to score two and Carson Kerce rocketed a double down the left-field line to bring in two more and pull Tech within one run.
The Yellow Jackets then needed zeroes on the board defensively and RHP Brett Thomas (3-0) delivered, putting together 2.2 innings of shutout, three-hit work for his third win of the season.
Then Tech got what they needed in the sixth as veteran John Giesler hit a mammoth, three-run homer to give them the lead and they never looked back. The Jackets would add on two runs in the eighth on a Parker Brosius RBI single and Burress bases-loaded walk to clinch the series.
Payton Green led the way overall at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Giesler, Burress, Ellis and Trey Yunger all had two hits on the day with Burress and Ellis having an RBI apiece. Kerce had two two RBI on his double and Brosius finished 1-for-2 with an RBI as well.
Slamming the door for Tech was RHP Dawson Brown, who worked 2.1 innings of one-hit work to pick up his second save of the season. Tech also got tremendous bullpen performances from RHP Ben King (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R) and LHP Brett Barfield (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R) to bridge to Thomas and Brown.
The 16th-ranked Hokies (23-10, 11-7 ACC) were led by Carson DeMartini, who went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. RHP Matthew Silverling (2-1) took the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits in just 0.1 innings of work.
Georgia Tech will now travel for four-straight road games, beginning at Auburn on Tuesday, April 16. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on SEC Network.
Weekly Notes:
- For the 3-1 week, Drew Burress (.471), Trey Yunger (.467), Payton Green (.455), Parker Brosius (.429) and John Giesler (.417) all hit .400 to lead the way;
- Yunger hit .545 against Virginia Tech, recording six hits, two doubles and an RBI out of the leadoff spot;
- Ellis also hit .444 on the weekend with four hits, two home runs and a whopping seven RBI to slug 1.111 and reach base at a .600 clip;
- Georgia Tech drew 30 walks against Virginia Tech, while only issuing seven.
- LHP Cam Jones’ performance on Saturday against the Hokies was the top performance on the mound for Tech as he pitched the first complete game for Tech since 2019.
