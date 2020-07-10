Open search form
Georgia Tech's Major ACC Golf Honorees

DAVID DUVAL – ACC Player of the Year in 1992 and 1993

STEWART CINK – ACC Player of the Year in 1995

MATT KUCHAR – ACC Player of the Year 1999; ACC Rookie of the Year 1997

BRYCE MOLDER – ACC Player of the Year 1999, 2000, 2001; ACC Rookie of the Year 1998

OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS – ACC Player of the Year 2014, 2015

CHAN SONG – ACC Rookie of the Year 2002

ROBERTO CASTRO – ACC Rookie of the Year 2004

CAMERON TRINGALE – ACC Rookie of the Year 2006

Noah Norton

NOAH NORTON – ACC Rookie of the Year 2018

PUGGY BLACKMON – ACC Coach of the Year 1984, 1985, 1992, 1993

Georgia Tech golf coach Bruce Heppler at the Noonan Golf Facility dedication

BRUCE HEPPLER – ACC Coach of the Year 1991, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019

