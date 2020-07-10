Georgia Tech’s Major ACC Golf Honorees

DAVID DUVAL – ACC Player of the Year in 1992 and 1993
STEWART CINK – ACC Player of the Year in 1995
MATT KUCHAR – ACC Player of the Year 1999; ACC Rookie of the Year 1997
BRYCE MOLDER – ACC Player of the Year 1999, 2000, 2001; ACC Rookie of the Year 1998
OLLIE SCHNIEDERJANS – ACC Player of the Year 2014, 2015
CHAN SONG – ACC Rookie of the Year 2002
ROBERTO CASTRO – ACC Rookie of the Year 2004
CAMERON TRINGALE – ACC Rookie of the Year 2006
NOAH NORTON – ACC Rookie of the Year 2018
PUGGY BLACKMON – ACC Coach of the Year 1984, 1985, 1992, 1993
BRUCE HEPPLER – ACC Coach of the Year 1991, 2001, 2002, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019