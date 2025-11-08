Georgia Tech Welcomes Princeton Sunday Afternoon

Sunday welcomes the fifth all-time meeting between the Jackets and Tigers and the first meeting in almost eight years. Tech leads the series 4-0 and secured the last game, 67-56, on Nov. 19, 2017 at Princeton. The last game in Atlanta between the two came on Dec. 29, 2016 in a 67-51 win for Tech.

The showdown between the Yellow Jackets and Tigers will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra and on the radio via the Georgia tech Yellow Jackets App or SiriusXM 985. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

Sunday marks the season opener for the Princeton Tigers, who went 21-8 a season ago and earned an NCAA Tournament berth. The Tigers were picked to finish first in the 2025-26 Ivy League preseason poll and return four starters from last season.

The Yellow Jackets (1-0, 0-0 ACC) look to add to an impressive season-opening showing Thursday when they defeated Radford, 82-36, for the program’s seventh-straight 1-0 start. Tech out-rebounded the Highlanders 51-23 and tallied 41 bench points. First-year head coach Karen Blair’s squad outscored Radford 69-26 in the final three frame and did not allow a point in the second quarter.

INSIDE THE ROSTER

The 2025-26 campaign features a 13-person squad led by a pair of senior guards: a returner from Gijón, Spain, Inés Noguero and a Charleston Southern transfer from Snellville, Ga., Catherine Alben. The duo represented Tech at ACC Media Day with head coach Karen Blair in the preseason. Rounding out the returners are junior center Adriadna Termis and junior guard/forward D’Asia Thomas-Harris.

Noguero played in 27 games with 21 starts a season ago, finishing second on the team with 39 steals. She has earned three-consecutive All-ACC Academic Team and Honor Roll awards. Termis made 21 starts for Tech last season while averaging 42.6% from the floor. She was named a 2024-25 Hawaii North Shore Showcase All-Star after leading Tech with 13 points in a 74-58 win over No. 21 Oregon. Thomas-Harris has played in 33 career games at Tech as she enters her junior season.

Tech brings 10 newcomers to the hardwood this season including fifth year guard and Boston College transfer Savannah Samuel. She led the Eagles’ bench last season with 6.3 points per game and posted a career-best 16 points in the WBIT opening round against Villanova.

Coach Blair’s incoming production includes two senior guards: Brianna Turnage from Florida State and Alben. A 5-7 Grayson High School product, Turnage played in 90 games for the Seminoles in three seasons, averaging 30.8% from the floor. Alben is a two-time All-Big South Conference honoree with over 1,000 career points, having earned a first team nod last season and an All-Freshman team selection in 2022-23.

The junior class of newcomers features guard La’Nya Foster and forward Jada Crawshaw. Foster, a transfer from Austin Peay, was named Atlantic Sun Freshman of the Year in 2023-24 and made 47 starts in 64 games played for the Governors. Crawshaw, a native of Darwin, Australia, arrives to The Flats from Long Beach State where she earned Big West All-Freshman Team honors in 2023-24. She saw action in 62 games in two seasons.

Three sophomores have earned their spot on the Tech roster including guards Talayah Walker and Erica Moon (redshirt) and center Déborah Mukeba. Walker played 29 games at Penn State a year ago averaging 5.6 points on 44.6% shooting and 3.3 rebounds per game. Moon spent two seasons at Texas A&M and also played in 29 games last season, getting starts in seven of the Aggies’ last eight games. Mukeba saw action in just three games at Boston College last season.

Rounding out the 2025-26 squad are two freshmen: McKayla Taylor, a 6-1 center from Langston Hughes High School and Leyre Urdiain, a 5-11 guard from Zaragoza, Spain.

