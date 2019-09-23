Georgia Tech-UNC to Kick Off at 4 p.m.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s home game versus North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 5 will kick off at 4 p.m. and be televised nationally on the ACC Network.

The Oct. 5 game versus UNC is Georgia Tech’s annual Family Weekend and Hall of Fame contest. Tickets are available at ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets. The Yellow Jackets will wear their onyx gray Cape Day uniforms as part of adidas’ 2019 Strategy Uniform series and in honor of kids battling illnesses and injuries at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

After a bye this past weekend, Georgia Tech returns to action on Saturday at Temple. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the contest will televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games and 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is among the six national providers and 60+ local providers carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com . Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription, or make the switch to one of the six national providers that currently carries ACCN (DirectTV, Dish Network, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling and YouTube TV).

