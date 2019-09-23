Tickets Available for Oct. 4 Hall of Fame Induction

Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame | Purchase tickets | Announcement of the class of 2019

THE FLATS – Tickets remain available for Georgia Tech’s annual Hall of Fame Induction Dinner, which will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center.

Derrick Morgan, a veteran NFL defensive lineman, Alison Silverio, an All-American on Georgia Tech’s 2007 NCAA Championship women’s tennis team, and Cameron Tringale, a 10-year PGA Tour professional, are among seven former student-athletes and staff who will be inducted on Oct. 4. The Class of 2019 also includes two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference running back Tashard Choice, All-America softball player Caitlin Lever, All-America baseball player Danny Payne and longtime head athletic trainer Jay Shoop.

These outstanding individuals will be inducted into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center. The class will also be honored during Tech’s football game against North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Tickets for the Induction Dinner are priced at $150. A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the parade of Hall of Fame members at 7:15 p.m., and dinner at 7:30 p.m., followed by the induction program.