Tickets Available for Oct. 4 Hall of Fame Induction

Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame | Purchase tickets | Announcement of the class of 2019
THE FLATS – Tickets remain available for Georgia Tech’s annual Hall of Fame Induction Dinner, which will be held Friday, Oct. 4, at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center.
Derrick Morgan, a veteran NFL defensive lineman, Alison Silverio, an All-American on Georgia Tech’s 2007 NCAA Championship women’s tennis team, and Cameron Tringale, a 10-year PGA Tour professional, are among seven former student-athletes and staff who will be inducted on Oct. 4. The Class of 2019 also includes two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference running back Tashard Choice, All-America softball player Caitlin Lever, All-America baseball player Danny Payne and longtime head athletic trainer Jay Shoop.
These outstanding individuals will be inducted into the Georgia Tech Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 4 at the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center. The class will also be honored during Tech’s football game against North Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Tickets for the Induction Dinner are priced at $150. A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the parade of Hall of Fame members at 7:15 p.m., and dinner at 7:30 p.m., followed by the induction program.
The 2019 Hall of Fame Induction Dinner returns this year to the Georgia Tech Hotel and Conference Center, where seven new members will be inducted on October 4.
Tech’s newest Hall of Fame members lifted their teams and departments to great heights during their time as Yellow Jackets.
Morgan and Choice each were part of Georgia Tech football teams that won the ACC Coastal Division and played in the ACC Championship game, and they played in bowl games each year of their Tech careers. Silverio becomes the second member of Tech’s 2007 NCAA Championship tennis team to be elected into the Hall of Fame, joining All-American Kristi Miller-North, who was inducted in 2018. Tringale was a part of three ACC Championship teams and three NCAA Championship finals teams.
Lever, who represented her native Canada in the 2008 Olympics, helped lead Georgia Tech to three NCAA regional appearances and an ACC Championship in 2005. Payne’s performance as an outfielder and pitcher spurred the Yellow Jackets to their most recent College World Series appearance in 2006, as well as an ACC Championship team in 2005. Shoop retired from Georgia Tech athletics in 2018 after caring for Yellow Jacket student-athletes for 29 years.
