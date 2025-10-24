Georgia Tech Trio Included on Pony Express Award Watch List

THE FLATS – The only group of three teammates that have each rushed for at least 400 yards this season, Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King (Longview, Texas/Longview H.S.), running back Jamal Haynes (Loganville, Ga./Grayson H.S.) and running back Malachi Hosley (Columbus, Ga./Northside H.S.) have been added to the midseason watch list for the 2025 Pony Express Award. The Pony Express Award honors college football’s most outstanding tandem, regardless of position.

King (560 rushing yards, 10 touchdown runs), Haynes (409 rushing yards, three TDs) and Hosley (407 rushing yards, 6 TDs) have combined to rush for 1,376 yards and 19 touchdowns through seven games this season to help lead No. 7 Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0 ACC) to its first 7-0 start since 1966 and its highest in-season ranking since 2009.

King has also thrown for 1,176 yards and four scores, while Haynes and Hosley have combined to catch 21 passes for 168 yards for a Yellow Jackets’ offense that ranks 19th nationally in total yards (462.4 ypg).

Not only are the Yellow Jackets the only NCAA Division I FBS team with three 400-yard rushers this season, they’re also one of only 14 teams nationally with two.

In its second season, the Pony Express Award was founded by former SMU running backs Eric Dickerson and Craig James and presented by the Pony Express Huddle Foundation.

King, Haynes, Hosley and the seventh-ranked Jackets return home on Saturday for an ACC battle with Syracuse. Kickoff for the homecoming game is set for noon at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. A limited number of tickets still remain – click HERE to secure your seats online.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

With a fanbase that has been reenergized by the Yellow Jackets’ success, attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field is up 24% over this time in 2024. Fans can still be a part of the excitement on The Flats, as tickets remain for the Yellow Jackets’ final two home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics' goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics.

